Source: Elbow surgery not required for Charlotte Hornets’ Nic Batum

Charlotte Hornets guard Nic Batum got encouraging news from a Dallas specialist, indicating surgery isn’t necessary to heal from the torn ligament in his left elbow, a source said Tuesday morning.
Batum suffered the injury in the first minute of a preseason exhibition Oct. 4 against the Detroit Pistons. A magnetic resonance imaging showed Batum suffered a tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his left (non-dominant) elbow.
Batum flew to Dallas Monday to get a second opinion on the injury. While the Hornets are still exploring the best course of treatment, surgery appears not to be necessary.
The Hornets have said Batum will miss a minimum of six to eight weeks. Batum said Friday he did not believe the injury was season-ending.
“It’s going to be long, but not that long,” Batum said before traveling to Dallas. “If it were my shooting arm, it would be a lot longer. At max, it’s three months.”
Batum said he hyper-extended his elbow when wedged between small forward Stanley Johnson and another Pistons player in the first minute of Wednesday’s exhibition.
This is not a common injury for basketball players. It’s far more common for baseball pitchers, generally requiring Tommy John surgery. But Batum wouldn’t be putting nearly the same force on his elbow as a pitcher, particularly the left one, so surgery is not automatic in this case.
“When I put my arms up, I feel something. If this were my shooting arm, it would be like a tragedy. It’s not and that’s good.”
Batum is the most serious of several injuries for the Hornets this preseason. Here are the others:
▪ Point guard Michael Carter-Williams has yet to be cleared for full-court scrimmaging, because of soreness in his knees.
▪ Jeremy Lamb, who replaces Batum as a starter, left Monday’s exhibition in Miami with a soreness in his groin.
▪ Starting point guard Kemba Walker also left the game in Miami, after being struck in the face during the game.
▪ Reserve small forward Treveon Graham has missed time with a hamstring injury.
The Hornets will have to rely more on depth to start the season than originally planned, particularly with rookie guard Malik Monk, the 11th overall pick, and possibly second-round pick Dwayne Bacon, who can play small forward and shooting guard.
Bonnell: 704-358-5129; Twitter: @rick_bonnell
