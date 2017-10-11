How the Warriors used China trip to grow business opportunities

The towering buildings sprang upward under a sea of blue sky in all directions.
As Warriors chief marketing officer Chip Bowers sat in the restaurant of the team's five-star hotel, he only needed to turn his head toward the window to see the city's seemingly infinite skyline – and feel a country's infinite possibilities.
The Warriors' week-long trip to China, the world's most populous nation, may have left them feeling jet-lagged and out of sorts from the 14-hour plane ride. Nonetheless, the NBA showcased the Warriors in two preseason games against Minnesota in Shenzhen and Shanghai, aware that Golden State's recent championship success would feed this country's insatiable appetite for hoops.
So while the Warriors dazzled the sellout crowds headlined by Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant, Bowers remained busy entertaining a different audience. In the past week, Bowers held meetings with seven different Chinese companies to pursue various sponsorship opportunities.
"Because we've got really marketable players and a really marketable brand, I think it gives us an advantage if we're strategic about it," Bowers said at the team hotel on the final day of the Warriors' trip here. "It's to get out in front of that to create more international partnerships and not just worry about some local relationships that we have."
Bowers also met with some of those local companies about collaboration, including United Airlines and JP Morgan Chase. While United Airlines has a strong presence for commercial flights in San Francisco and China, JPMorgan Chase holds the naming rights for the Chase Center, the 18,000-seat arena scheduled to open in San Francisco for the 2019-20 season.
Bowers then met with various Chinese companies that specialize in everything from e-commerce (Alibaba), to digital media (TenCent), smart phones (ZTE), liquor (Moutai), energy (Jinko Solar) and electronic gaming (Logitech). And he squeezed in a visit with Moet Hennessy, a French-based luxury goods company that is seeking more mutual partners in China.
Bowers said "it's too early to say" whether those meetings will expand their Chinese business portfolio that currently includes partnerships with Moutai, ZTE and Juno Solar. He sensed, though, that "there are a couple" opportunities as the Warriors seek to make further inroads in a country that attracted the most interest among 30 NBA teams in jersey sales, television viewership and on social media.
"The biggest misnomer of NBA teams and to some degree American business people in general: Because there is so much money in China, so many people and so many opportunities, that you're going to hit a home run every time you come over," Bowers said. "That is just not true. You have to build relationships like in any business."
Bowers' analysis reflects four years of perspective that has evolved since the Warriors played a pair of exhibition games against the Lakers in Beijing and Shanghai in 2013. Bowers admitted "we didn't know what we were getting into" then as the Lakers exerted a stronger foothold in China, stemming from their global popularity, championship cache and Kobe Bryant's presence. Because of that backdrop, the Warriors only met with NBA China then to explore initial efforts in expanding their brand here.
Plenty of things have happened since.
The Warriors won two NBA championships in the past three years. Curry has visited China with Under Armour, while ranking the top in jersey sales amid four All-Star appearances. Thompson has inked a shoe deal with China-based Anta amid three All-Star appearances. Durant has visited China with Nike before and after joining the Warriors last summer. Warriors forwards Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala have gone to China in recent years, too. That success helped the Warriors secure a three-year, $60-million deal with Rakuten to wear a logo of the Japanese tech company on their jerseys.
"We're looking at Asia holistically," Bowers said. "How do we approach China? How do we approach Japan. How do we approach the Philippines? Those are three markets that have significant NBA fanbases. We see an opportunity with the big three."
As for China, those opportunities have grown. It explains why San Francisco Travel, SF China and the Bay Area Council also traveled to China during the Warriors' week-long trip.
So it should not be surprising that when the Warriors met with ZTE in Shanghai this week, employees greeted them with bouquets of flowers when most businesses were on holiday. That moment reflected the Warriors' quest both to build championship equity and personal business relationships.
"They are very conservative by nature. You're not going to have a lot of Chinese businesses jump in with both feet," Bowers said. "Typically, they want to wade into the conversation, get a little bit more comfortable with who the people are and see if we can deliver on our promise."
In the midst of sharing the Warriors' initiatives, Bowers outlined a bigger vision. It seemed fitting as he spoke with the view of Shanghai's large architecture clearly visible outside of the hotel window.
Said Bowers: "We feel we are just scratching the surface."
