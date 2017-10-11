Charlotte Hornets TV: New broadcast roles for Stephanie Ready, Matt Carroll

Analyst Stephanie Ready will have a slightly different role this season and Matt Carroll will be added to the team for Charlotte Hornets telecasts on Fox Sports Southeast.
Carroll, who does analysis on radio for Hornets home games, will be added to pre- and post-game coverage, at least for games at Spectrum Center. He is a former Charlotte Bobcats shooting guard (2005-2009, 2010-2012).
Ready, who has been part of the TV coverage since the Bobcats’ inception in 2004, will work from the floor this season, while fellow analyst Dell Curry and play-by-play announcer Eric Collins will be in the upstairs broadcast location.
Fox Sports Southeast senior vice president Jeff Genthner said moving Ready to courtside is an effort to overcome the television location being off the floor (at the top of the lower bowl on the bench side of Spectrum Center).
“It’s really tough for television” to not be courtside, Genthner said in an interview with the Observer. “There’s no one leaning over the bench to say, ‘How bad is that injury?’ ”
Ready, who started on Bobcats telecasts as a sideline reporter, will continue to do in-game analysis. She will also do halftime and post-game interviews and host the half-hour pregame show.
Fox Sports Southeast will televise 79 of the Hornets’ 82 regular-season games. The other three – Nov. 15 vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dec. 6 vs. the Golden State Warriors, and Dec. 13 at the Houston Rockets – will be televised nationally on ESPN.
This is the 10th season Fox has televised Bobcats/Hornets games regionally.
“They’re very good content for us in the area,” Genthner said. “I’m very pleased with how the Bobcats/Hornets have grown as an organization. We have a very good relationship.”
