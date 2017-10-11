More Videos

Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top 3:42

Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top

Pause
Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 1:15

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue 1:57

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue

A brawl broke out at a NC Chuck E. Cheese, and 4 people were arrested 0:25

A brawl broke out at a NC Chuck E. Cheese, and 4 people were arrested

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Frank Martin: 'This university is not being investigated.' 1:29

Frank Martin: 'This university is not being investigated.'

Frank Martin says there are different ways to be a leader. Who will step forward? 1:23

Frank Martin says there are different ways to be a leader. Who will step forward?

Postgame comments from Lexington's win over River Bluff 2:30

Postgame comments from Lexington's win over River Bluff

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Behind the scenes: Baked Goods judges at SC State Fair in Columbia 1:53

Behind the scenes: Baked Goods judges at SC State Fair in Columbia

  • Hornets Malik Monk as a point guard?

    Charlotte Hornets rookie Malik Monk addresses his role with the team.

Charlotte Hornets rookie Malik Monk addresses his role with the team. Rick Bonnell rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets rookie Malik Monk addresses his role with the team. Rick Bonnell rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

Basketball

Charlotte Hornets rookies Malik Monk, Dwayne Bacon demonstrate the kids are all right

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

October 11, 2017 11:05 PM

Rookies are best served doing whatever they’re told. Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker told Malik Monk and Dwayne Bacon the following:

You’re no longer rookies.

If Wednesday’s somewhat chaotic 108-100 preseason home loss to the Boston Celtics established anything, it’s that Monk and Bacon should be just fine. Monk, the 11th overall pick in June’s draft, scored 21 points, his third consecutive performance of 19 or more points. Second-rounder Bacon, making a start in place of the injured Jeremy Lamb, finished with 12 points and made all four of his 3-point attempts.

Don’t read too much into Bacon starting, rather than Monk. Monk has a lot to assimilate right now, playing both shooting guard and point guard, and coach Steve Clifford thought making Bacon a cameo starter and leaving Monk as first man off the bench would cause less disruption.

Speaking of disruption, the injuries might not all be serious, but they sure are annoying. Six Hornets couldn’t play Wednesday, including small forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, who is away from the team with a personal matter. (Clifford said he didn’t know when MKG would be back).

The absences, combined with the shorter NBA preseason (by a little more than a week), have thrown off the team’s preparation. Clifford is balancing between games, practice and rest, and the shorter period before games start counting Oct. 18 in Detroit has been more problematic than he anticipated.

HornetsCelticsCol2.jpg
Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward, center, is fouled as he drives between Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard, right, and rookie Dwayne Bacon, left, in the first half of Wednesday’s preseason game. Bacon finished with 12 points and made all four of his 3-point attempts.
Chuck Burton AP

So he’s turned to the rookies, and that isn’t just for the “pretend” games of the preseason. Monk (32 minutes) and Bacon (34) logged the most playing time on this team by far. The message in that is, “Get ready, because your time might be sooner than you think.”

That’s cool with Bacon, who was asked specifically after morning shootaround about Walker’s pronouncement that the “rookie” label no longer applies to his and Monk’s expectations.

“I don’t feel like it adds pressure,” Bacon said of Walker’s statement. “They just expect us to mature a lot quicker than they thought we were supposed to. I’m perfectly fine with that.”

Clifford likes Bacon’s size and physicality, as in he already has the build, now he just needs to refine his skills and defense by NBA measure.

Steve Clifford likes what he’s seen, but he cautions Malik Monk still has plenty to refine.

It’s already apparent Monk is a natural scorer and more capable as an occasional point guard than he had the opportunity to demonstrate in one season at Kentucky (the Wildcats’ point guard last season, De’Aaron Fox, went fifth overall to the Sacramento Kings).

Related stories from The State

Clifford likes what he’s seen, but he cautions Monk still has plenty to refine.

“I told him, when people say ‘He’s a talented offensive player,’ that is a lot different from somebody saying, ‘He’s a talented NBA player,’” Clifford said. “His goal needs to be that he’s a good NBA player.”

He certainly has the makings of one, as far as moves and natural stroke on his jump shot. The challenge now is to be a more efficient shooter (he’s 33.9 percent from the field) and a more reliable defender.

There’s time for all that. Even if Monk and Bacon are no longer rookies.

Rick Bonnell: 704-358-5129, @rick_bonnell

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top 3:42

Game preview: What to expect as USC travels to Rocky Top

Pause
Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 1:15

Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue 1:57

Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue

A brawl broke out at a NC Chuck E. Cheese, and 4 people were arrested 0:25

A brawl broke out at a NC Chuck E. Cheese, and 4 people were arrested

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Frank Martin: 'This university is not being investigated.' 1:29

Frank Martin: 'This university is not being investigated.'

Frank Martin says there are different ways to be a leader. Who will step forward? 1:23

Frank Martin says there are different ways to be a leader. Who will step forward?

Postgame comments from Lexington's win over River Bluff 2:30

Postgame comments from Lexington's win over River Bluff

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Behind the scenes: Baked Goods judges at SC State Fair in Columbia 1:53

Behind the scenes: Baked Goods judges at SC State Fair in Columbia

  • Harlem Globetrotter Anthony "Buckets" Blakes shows off his skills

    Harlem Globetrotter Anthony "Buckets" Blakes spoke about the dangers of bullying to the students at Rocky Creek Elementary in Lexington Wednesday. The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Colonial Life Arena on March 25. This year marks their 90th anniversary.

Harlem Globetrotter Anthony "Buckets" Blakes shows off his skills

View More Video