What we learned about each player on the Charlotte Hornets roster from preseason

Observer NBA writer Rick Bonnell’s player-by-player analysis of the 2017-18 Charlotte Hornets:
No. 7 DWAYNE BACON
Position: Shooting guard / small forward
Season: First
What we learned in preseason: Bacon has an NBA-ready body already as a rookie. The Hornets haven’t accomplished much in the second round of the draft; Bacon could change that trend.
No. 5 NIC BATUM
Position: Shooting guard / small forward
Season: 10th
What we learned in preseason: Batum will miss a minimum of the Hornets’ first 15 to 20 games, while a torn ligament in his left elbow heals. Batum’s versatility is important, particularly when he plays with the second unit.
No. 10 MICHEAL CARTER-WILLIAMS
Position: Point guard
Season: 5th
What we learned in preseason: Very little, due to ongoing soreness in both knees that caused Carter-Williams to miss all five exhibition games. He won’t be ready to play in the season opener Wednesday, according to coach Steve Clifford.
No. 21 TREVEON GRAHAM
Position: Forward
Season: 2nd
What we learned in preseason: Not much, because Graham missed most of the preseason with a hamstring injury. But he performed well at summer league and has always been conscientious about his assignments.
No. 12 DWIGHT HOWARD
Position: Center
Season: 14th
What we learned in preseason: Howard will definitely improve the Hornets’ rebounding and rim protection. He committed a lot of turnovers early, a reflection of the learning curve in assimilating him into the offense.
No. 44 FRANK KAMINSKY
Position: Power forward / center
Season: 3rd
What we learned in preseason: Kaminsky will have a significant role, particularly if Marvin Williams plays much small forward in Batum’s absence. Defense has been, and still is, his challenge.
No. 14 MICHAEL KIDD-GILCHRIST
Position: Small forward
Season: 6th
What we learned in preseason: Kidd-Gilchrist didn’t totally get back to his top level of defense last season, after two shoulder surgeries. He’s always going to be limited offensively, but they need his broad-spectrum defense on the perimeter.
No. 3 JEREMY LAMB
Position: Shooting guard / small forward
Season: 6th
What we learned in preseason: Lamb’s strong offseason work, combined with Batum’s injury, platforms Lamb for a bigger role this season. The coaches say he focused on improving his defense over the summer.
No. 9 MANGOK MATHIANG
Position: Center / power forward
Season: 1st
What we learned in preseason: He has one of the NBA’s new two-way contracts, which means he will spend most, and maybe all, of the season with the Hornets’ G-League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm.
No. 1 MALIK MONK
Position: Guard
Season: 1st
What we learned in preseason: Rookie Monk’s gift for scoring in a variety of ways was showcased in the preseason. He also showed enough playmaking skills to occasionally play point guard.
No. 8 JOHNNY O’BRYANT
Position: Center / power forward
Season: 4th
What we learned in preseason: Coach Steve Clifford really likes O’Bryant’s potential, particularly as a scorer. However, O’Bryant is this team’s fifth big man, so he won’t play a lot this season, barring injuries.
No. 4 MARCUS PAIGE
Position: Point guard
Season: 1st
What we learned in preseason: Paige is the Hornets’ other player on a two-way contract. He’s Greensboro-bound, to work on his skills. Is he quick enough defensively to guard NBA penetrators?
No. 32 JULYAN STONE
Position: Guard
Season: 4th
What we learned in preseason: Clifford likes Stone’s size, physicality and organizational skills. He understands as third point guard his job is to stay ready, regardless of erratic playing time.
No. 15 KEMBA WALKER
Position: Point guard
Season: 7th
What we learned in preseason: A first-time All-Star last season, Walker had offseason knee surgery. He appears to have bounced back from that procedure. Batum’s injury makes Walker all the more important to Hornets’ execution.
No. 2 MARVIN WILLIAMS
Position: Forward
Season: 13th
What we learned in preseason: Williams is key to keeping the defense organized. He slipped significantly as a 3-point shooter last season. He’ll play some small forward in Batum’s absence, which will be a challenge.
No. 40 CODY ZELLER
Position: Center / power forward
Season: 5th
What we learned in preseason: Zeller should be one of the top backup centers in the NBA. The contrast between Zeller and Howard at the position should be an advantage, and address the lacking depth last season.
