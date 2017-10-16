Charlotte Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams sat out scrimmaging at practice Monday with knee soreness.
Charlotte Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams sat out scrimmaging at practice Monday with knee soreness. Chuck Burton AP
Charlotte Hornets' Michael Carter-Williams sat out scrimmaging at practice Monday with knee soreness. Chuck Burton AP

Basketball

Charlotte Hornets’ Michael Carter-Williams suffers a minor setback Monday

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

October 16, 2017 6:49 PM

One day after his first full-court scrimmaging of the preseason, Charlotte Hornets point guard Michael Carter-Williams experienced knee pain Monday, and was held out of scrimmages.

Carter-Williams was signed in July to a one-year, $2.7 million contract to back up starter Kemba Walker. He had plasma-rich platelet procedures on both knees to treat patella soreness. Carter-Williams was initially cleared last week to do some contact half-court drills, then went full-court Sunday.

Coach Steve Clifford had said prior to Monday that Carter-Williams missed too much of the preseason to play in Monday’s season opener versus the Detroit Pistons Wednesday. Another free agent signing, Julyan Stone, will back up Walker in Detroit. The Hornets have also experimented with rookie shooting guard Malik Monk at the point.

Rick Bonnell: 704-358-5129; Twitter: @rick_bonnell

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Harlem Globetrotter Anthony "Buckets" Blakes shows off his skills

    Harlem Globetrotter Anthony "Buckets" Blakes spoke about the dangers of bullying to the students at Rocky Creek Elementary in Lexington Wednesday. The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Colonial Life Arena on March 25. This year marks their 90th anniversary.

Harlem Globetrotter Anthony "Buckets" Blakes shows off his skills

Harlem Globetrotter Anthony 1:13

Harlem Globetrotter Anthony "Buckets" Blakes shows off his skills
NCAA Tournament by the numbers: Basketball, betting and business 1:46

NCAA Tournament by the numbers: Basketball, betting and business
Top Ten Photos from South Carolina vs Tennessee 0:45

Top Ten Photos from South Carolina vs Tennessee

View More Video