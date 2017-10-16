Charlotte Hornets’ Michael Carter-Williams suffers a minor setback Monday

One day after his first full-court scrimmaging of the preseason, Charlotte Hornets point guard Michael Carter-Williams experienced knee pain Monday, and was held out of scrimmages.
Carter-Williams was signed in July to a one-year, $2.7 million contract to back up starter Kemba Walker. He had plasma-rich platelet procedures on both knees to treat patella soreness. Carter-Williams was initially cleared last week to do some contact half-court drills, then went full-court Sunday.
Coach Steve Clifford had said prior to Monday that Carter-Williams missed too much of the preseason to play in Monday’s season opener versus the Detroit Pistons Wednesday. Another free agent signing, Julyan Stone, will back up Walker in Detroit. The Hornets have also experimented with rookie shooting guard Malik Monk at the point.
