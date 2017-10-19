Basketball

Brother of Mavericks guard Devin Harris killed in crash

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 9:38 PM

DALLAS

The brother of Dallas Mavericks guard Devin Harris was fatally injured in an early morning crash on a Dallas expressway.

A Dallas police statement says 38-year-old Bruce Harris died Thursday afternoon of injuries from the 1:40 a.m. Thursday crash on U.S. 75 just north of Loop 12 in North Dallas. Officer Tamika Dameron, a police spokeswoman, said Harris and another man were in a disabled vehicle when it was slammed from behind and set on fire by a car with two 23-year-old men.

All four occupants were taken to Presbyterian Hospital about a block from the crash site. Harris died hours later. The Dallas Morning News reported Harris was a brother of the Mavericks guard, who was excused from practice Thursday. Team officials wouldn't comment.

