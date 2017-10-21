Michael Kidd-Gilchrist returns to Charlotte Hornets, but when can he can contribute?

More Videos 1:51 Angry audience member throws punches, mic stand at comedian in Columbia comedy club Pause 1:58 Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks 1:41 From USC to Super Bowl: Alshon Jeffery through the years 1:43 Frank Martin on South Carolina’s progress: ‘We’ve grown up some. I hope that continues.’ 1:07 She ran back in to get her purse, and her car was stolen. Now she’s warning people 4:34 The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 3:22 Brad Brownell previews top 20 matchup with Virginia 1:05 From Gamecock to Patriot: Stephon Gilmore's trek to Super Bowl 1:00 South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 3:20 Graham talks Miller, immigration amid shutdown Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist returns following absence Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, a former Kentucky star, returned to practice Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, after a two-week absence following the death of his grandmother. Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, a former Kentucky star, returned to practice Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, after a two-week absence following the death of his grandmother. Rick Bonnell rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

