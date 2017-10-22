Fearless predictions for Hornets-Bucks: Won’t be pretty against NBA scoring leader

Five fearless predictions for Monday’s Charlotte Hornets game at Milwaukee:
1. The “Greek Freak” will roll once again.
Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the NBA in scoring, averaging 38.3 points in his first three games this season. Minus Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, the Hornets have no particularly good option to match up with such size and skill.
2. Cheaper by the dozen?
Hornets point guard Kemba Walker leads the NBA in free-throw attempts this season at 12.5 per game. Can’t see him getting to the line 13 times on the road in Milwaukee.
3. O’Bryant won’t be a big liability
Cody Zeller will again be out with a knee bruise. Johnny O’Bryant isn’t Zeller, but he’s played well from the start of training camp and has a nice scoring touch.
4. The jig is up
The Hornets won 11 of the previous 14 games with the Bucks, but have lost the last two. The Bucks look like the superior team.
5. Bucks 103, Hornets 94
Start of a tough week, with home games following against the Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets.
Hornets at Bucks
Where:
Bradley Center, Milwaukee
When:
Monday, 8 p.m.
TV/Radio:
Fox Sports Southeast, WFNZ-AM 610.
