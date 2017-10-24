Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford is optimistic small forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist will play Wednesday at home against the Denver Nuggets.
Basketball

The latest on Charlotte Hornet Michael Kidd-Gilchrist playing Wednesday

By Rick Bonnell

October 24, 2017 3:57 PM

So long as there is no setback at Wednesday-morning shootaround, Charlotte Hornets small forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist will likely make his season debut against the Denver Nuggets at Spectrum Center.

Coach Steve Clifford told the Observer there is "a good chance he’ll play" Tuesday afternoon. The Hornets did not practice Tuesday, following Monday’s road loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Kidd-Gilchrist missed the first three games, after being away from the team for 12 days following the death of his grandmother in New Jersey. He was with the team in Milwaukee, but Clifford said Sunday Kidd-Gilchrist wouldn’t play against the Bucks.

The Hornets listed no change on their injury report Tuesday: All four rotation players who missed Monday’s road loss in Milwaukee are listed as out for Wednesday: Nic Batum (elbow), Michael Carter-Williams (knees), Julyan Stone (hamstring) and Cody Zeller (knee bruise).

The only realistic possibility of those four might have been Carter-Williams being cleared to play; he missed all of the preseason and the first three regular-season games, after receiving Platelet-Rich Plasma injections to treat soreness in both knees.

The Hornets are particularly shorthanded behind starting point guard Kemba Walker, with Stone and Carter-Williams out. Rookie Malik Monk played some point in Milwaukee. The Hornets also activated former North Carolina guard Marcus Paige Monday, but Clifford didn’t play him.

Paige and Mangok Mathiang are on the NBA’s new two-way contracts, and both are expected to spend most of their seasons with the G-League Greensboro Swarm.

Bonnell: 704-358-5129: @rick_bonnell

