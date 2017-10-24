New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis, right, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017.
Basketball

Davis leaves Portland game with left knee injury

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 11:18 PM

PORTLAND, Ore.

Anthony Davis left the Pelicans' game against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday night with a left knee injury.

Davis left for the locker room midway through the first quarter. It appeared that he bumped knees with Blazers guard Damian Lillard.

Davis, in his sixth NBA season, had 27 points and 17 rebounds in New Orleans' 119-112 victory over the Lakers in Los Angeles on Sunday. He had a basket and a rebound through the first 5 minutes against the Blazers.

Davis averaged a career-best 28 points and 11.8 rebounds last season with the Pelicans.

