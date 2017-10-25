With the benefit of a full summer to train, Charlotte Hornets forward Frank Kaminsky (44) has been better – a lot better – in this young season.
With the benefit of a full summer to train, Charlotte Hornets forward Frank Kaminsky (44) has been better – a lot better – in this young season. Jason E. Miczek AP
With the benefit of a full summer to train, Charlotte Hornets forward Frank Kaminsky (44) has been better – a lot better – in this young season. Jason E. Miczek AP

Basketball

Here’s what a more ‘purposeful,’ effective Frank Kaminsky can mean to Hornets in 2017

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

October 25, 2017 11:28 PM

Frank Kaminsky is a likeable guy: Smart, funny, eclectic in his interests and passionate about his teams (Wisconsin, the Chicago White Sox and, of course, the Charlotte Hornets).

Yet, for some reason, Hornets fans haven’t always warmed to him. Maybe it’s about draft night in 2015: The Hornets passed over Duke’s Justise Winslow to draft Kaminsky, and also passed on a package of picks the Boston Celtics offered (though it’s never been ascertained exactly what was in that package).

Kaminsky averaged 11.7 points off the bench last season, following an operation on his chest that laid him up most of the summer of 2016. His shooting was just OK (40 percent from the field and 33 percent from 3-point range) and his defense was inconsistent. But he certainly was more than an underachiever.

With the benefit of a full summer to train, he’s been better – a lot better – in this young season. Wednesday, in an easy one over the Denver Nuggets, Kaminsky came off the bench for 20 points. He made nine of his 15 shots from the field and two of five from 3-point range.

After a brutal start in the opener in Detroit (he shot 1-of-9 from the field), Kaminsky has had games of 21, 18 and 20 points. In those three, he’s shot 22-of-37, a remarkable 59 percent.

In other words, he looks every bit how a lottery pick should: Confident, decisive, a handful to guard. He even dunked on Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo Monday. Kaminsky joked on Twitter that he blacked out on that assault on the rim.

There’s just confidence there right now, and I think that has to do with having a full off-season.

Frank Kaminsky

Kaminsky is in a great place confidence-wise.

“I’ve always been a player who likes having the ball, initiating offense,” said Kaminsky, who transitioned from a college center to an NBA power forward. “There’s just confidence there right now, and I think that has to do with having a full offseason.”

Kaminsky had surgery to repair an air pocket in his chest. It was supposed to be a relatively minor procedure. Instead, it laid him up for several weeks and set him back in terms of gaining muscle and weight and threw off working on skills.

“I don’t want to make excuses for myself (for) last year, but not having that offseason was terrible,” Kaminsky said. “In July I (was) needing surgery, and that changed the whole course of what I wanted to do. This summer, there were no setbacks, I did everything I needed to do; I trained in the right places with the right people.”

Kaminsky is still the backup behind Marvin Williams, and there’s reason for that: Williams is clearly the superior defender both in the individual and team definitions of defense. But Kaminsky is a weapon for a second unit that was the Hornets’ biggest weakness in a 36-46 season.

We’ve played great defense without two of our best defensive players. So I guess the sky’s the limit.

Steve Clifford on Hornets outlook

“For him, it’s a purpose of play,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. “It’s his decision-making: When to drive, when to pass, when to shoot. And his movement, how he’s playing off the ball.

“To me, that’s his gift: His feel for the game. And it’s not how much he scores. He’s playing with a totally different level of purpose than he did the last two years.”

More Videos

Mark Kingston updates progress as USC fall baseball concludes 1:43

Mark Kingston updates progress as USC fall baseball concludes

Pause
Game preview: Spotlight on USC run game, pass rush vs. Vandy 4:08

Game preview: Spotlight on USC run game, pass rush vs. Vandy

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8 0:48

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8

Brad Brownell previews Clemson season at ACC Media Day 3:01

Brad Brownell previews Clemson season at ACC Media Day

Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season 1:33

Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game 1:05

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game

Echols: We must support Charlottesville leaders in face of terrorism 1:33

Echols: We must support Charlottesville leaders in face of terrorism

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

UNC forward Luke Maye talks Seventh Woods, Jalek Felton 1:10

UNC forward Luke Maye talks Seventh Woods, Jalek Felton

Gamecocks target Bryce Thompson gives recruiting update 0:33

Gamecocks target Bryce Thompson gives recruiting update

  • Charlotte Hornets Cody Zeller: Not much I can do about knee injury

    Charlotte Hornets forward/center Cody Zeller, one of four players who will miss Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets, discusses his knee bruise.

Charlotte Hornets Cody Zeller: Not much I can do about knee injury

Charlotte Hornets forward/center Cody Zeller, one of four players who will miss Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets, discusses his knee bruise.

Rick Bonnell rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

The Hornets have a slew of injuries, most notably guard Nic Batum and backup center Cody Zeller. They have survived these first four games at 2-2. It makes you wonder what this group might be if they ever get back to full strength.

“Who knows. Obviously (without) one of our best players in Nic and another of our best players in Cody. Those guys are going to be huge,” Kaminsky said.

“There’s no telling what could happen. We’ve played great defense without two of our best defensive players. So I guess the sky’s the limit.”

More Videos

Mark Kingston updates progress as USC fall baseball concludes 1:43

Mark Kingston updates progress as USC fall baseball concludes

Pause
Game preview: Spotlight on USC run game, pass rush vs. Vandy 4:08

Game preview: Spotlight on USC run game, pass rush vs. Vandy

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8 0:48

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8

Brad Brownell previews Clemson season at ACC Media Day 3:01

Brad Brownell previews Clemson season at ACC Media Day

Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season 1:33

Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game 1:05

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game

Echols: We must support Charlottesville leaders in face of terrorism 1:33

Echols: We must support Charlottesville leaders in face of terrorism

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

UNC forward Luke Maye talks Seventh Woods, Jalek Felton 1:10

UNC forward Luke Maye talks Seventh Woods, Jalek Felton

Gamecocks target Bryce Thompson gives recruiting update 0:33

Gamecocks target Bryce Thompson gives recruiting update

  • Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford on Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

    Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford on Michael Kidd-Gilchrist’s return versus Denver Nuggets.

Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford on Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford on Michael Kidd-Gilchrist’s return versus Denver Nuggets.

Rick Bonnell rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

Rick Bonnell: 704-358-5129, @rick_bonnell

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Mark Kingston updates progress as USC fall baseball concludes 1:43

Mark Kingston updates progress as USC fall baseball concludes

Pause
Game preview: Spotlight on USC run game, pass rush vs. Vandy 4:08

Game preview: Spotlight on USC run game, pass rush vs. Vandy

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8 0:48

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8

Brad Brownell previews Clemson season at ACC Media Day 3:01

Brad Brownell previews Clemson season at ACC Media Day

Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season 1:33

Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game 1:05

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game

Echols: We must support Charlottesville leaders in face of terrorism 1:33

Echols: We must support Charlottesville leaders in face of terrorism

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

UNC forward Luke Maye talks Seventh Woods, Jalek Felton 1:10

UNC forward Luke Maye talks Seventh Woods, Jalek Felton

Gamecocks target Bryce Thompson gives recruiting update 0:33

Gamecocks target Bryce Thompson gives recruiting update

  • Harlem Globetrotter Anthony "Buckets" Blakes shows off his skills

    Harlem Globetrotter Anthony "Buckets" Blakes spoke about the dangers of bullying to the students at Rocky Creek Elementary in Lexington Wednesday. The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Colonial Life Arena on March 25. This year marks their 90th anniversary.

Harlem Globetrotter Anthony "Buckets" Blakes shows off his skills

View More Video