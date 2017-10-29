Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) is shooting 40 percent from 3-point range this season.
Basketball

Fearless predictions: Marc Gasol will be a handful, and then some, for Hornets

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

October 29, 2017 6:31 PM

Five fearless predictions for Friday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Memphis Grizzlies:

1. Dwight Howard will be outplayed, but narrowly

Marc Gasol already has three games of 25 or more points and 10 or more rebounds this season. Plus, he shoots 40 percent from 3-point range.

2. Jeremy Lamb will have a big night

Andrew Harrison starts at shooting guard for the Grizzlies.

3. Kemba Walker plays a ton of minutes

He’s matched against Mike Conley on the second game on back-to-back nights.

4. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist gets back to (roughly) normal minutes

He’s been back for a little more than a week, and has been worked back in gradually.

5. Grizzlies 99, Hornets 92

Bad sign when you’re on second game of a back-to-back and opponent is at home with a day off.

Hornets at Grizzlies

Where:

FedEx Forum

When:

Monday, 8 p.m.

TV/Radio:

Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM

