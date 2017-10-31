Basketball

NBA Capsules

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 10:51 PM

MILWAUKEE

Paul George scored 20 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder dominated the paint during a 16-0 run to take control early in a 110-91 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.

Russell Westbrook had 12 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, while Carmelo Anthony scored eight of his 17 points in the pivotal first quarter.

Oklahoma City went from down four to a 20-8 lead on George's jumper with 4:16 left in the first. It was essentially over from there, especially with the way Westbrook kept finding driving lanes.

The reigning MVP dished off to Steven Adams in the paint when he wasn't taking it to the hoop himself. Adams finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Jerami Grant added 17 points off the bench for the Thunder.

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points on 9-of-14 shooting. But the NBA's scoring leader spent much of the first quarter on the bench with two fouls, and the Bucks struggled from the 3-point line, opening 1 of 14.

PACERS 101, KINGS 83

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 17 points to lead a balanced Indiana offense and help the Pacers to a rout of the Kings.

The Pacers (4-3) scored the first nine points and built a 55-30 lead at the half.

Indiana second-year forward Domantas Sabonis, coming off a personal-best 22 points and 12 rebounds on Sunday, had a double-double in the first half with 10 points and 12 rebounds. He finished with a career-high 16 rebounds in addition to 12 points and five assists.

Rookie guard De'Aaron Fox led the Kings (1-6) off the bench with 18 points.

