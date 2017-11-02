San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard has been out this season with a quad injury. The Spurs play a home game Thursday against the NBA champion Golden State Warriors.
Basketball

Fearless predictions: Nothing good happens to Hornets in San Antonio

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

November 02, 2017 5:20 PM

Five fearless predictions for Friday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the San Antonio Spurs:

1. San Antonio is great for sightseeing, but...

The Hornets have a miserable time performing here. This franchise last won a game in San Antonio in November 2006. Ten consecutive losses since then.

2. This back-to-back won’t rattle the Spurs

Technically, this is a set of games on back-to-back nights for the Spurs, who played the Golden State Warriors Thursday. But both games are at home, so minimal help to the Hornets.

3. Michael Carter-Williams will still be a spectator

The Hornets upgraded MCW’s status to questionable. That says his knees are getting better, but based on Steve Clifford’s description, he’s not ready for significant game time.

4. Marvin Williams will be busy, busier, busiest.

One game after guarding the Greek Freak, Williams likely will be matched against LaMarcus Aldridge, who averages 23.6 points this season.

5. Spurs 98, Hornets 90

After three straight road losses, the Spurs are going to put a hurt on somebody at home.

Hornets at Spurs

Where:

AT&T Center

When:

Friday, 8:30 p.m.

TV/Radio:

Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM

