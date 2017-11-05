When will Charlotte Hornets get back Michael Kidd-Gilchrist?

Charlotte Hornets small forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist will miss his second consecutive game Sunday, with an excused personal absence, and there is no timetable as to when he’ll return.
“He’s not with us today. We’ll know more (Monday). Really day-to-day and we’ll see how things progress,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said at morning shootaround before Sunday night’s road game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
This is Kidd-Gilchrist’s second span this season away from the team. He missed 12 days starting in the preseason, following the death of his grandmother last month in New Jersey. The Hornets haven’t announced why Kidd-Gilchrist didn’t travel to San Antonio for Friday’s game against the Spurs, other than to say it is another excused absence. Presumably, this also relates to family issues related to the passing of Rev. Renee L. McCleary, 72, of Somervdale, N.J. Kidd-Gilchrist left the team in Miami the morning of Oct. 9.
Kidd-Gilchrist’s versatile defense would have been useful against the 6-3 Timberwolves, on a four-game winning streak. The Wolves have two dynamic scorers at the wing positions, in Andrew Wiggins (19.3 points per game) and Jimmy Butler (17.3).
With Kidd-Gilchrist out and Nic Batum still recovering from a left elbow injury, the Hornets will again start rookie Dwayne Bacon at small forward Sunday, along with Jeremy Lamb at shooting guard.
Bonnell: 704-358-5129: @rick_bonnell
