Washington Wizards guard Tim Frazier, left, fouls Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, in Washington. Also seen is Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr.
Washington Wizards guard Tim Frazier, left, fouls Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, in Washington. Also seen is Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. 12).
Washington Wizards guard Tim Frazier, left, fouls Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, in Washington. Also seen is Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. 12).

Basketball

Mavericks stops 6-game slide with victory over Wizards

Associated Press

November 07, 2017 9:42 PM

WASHINGTON

Harrison Barnes scored 31 points, rookie Dennis Smith Jr. had 22 and the Dallas Mavericks snapped a six-game losing streak with a 113-99 victory over John Wall and the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

Wesley Matthews made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for Dallas, which has won 14 of its last 15 meetings with Washington. It was just the second win on the season for the Mavericks.

Wall had 23 points and 14 assists in his return from a sprained left shoulder, but the Wizards lost for the fifth time in seven games. Otto Porter Jr. finished with 13 points.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Harlem Globetrotter Anthony "Buckets" Blakes shows off his skills

    Harlem Globetrotter Anthony "Buckets" Blakes spoke about the dangers of bullying to the students at Rocky Creek Elementary in Lexington Wednesday. The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Colonial Life Arena on March 25. This year marks their 90th anniversary.

Harlem Globetrotter Anthony "Buckets" Blakes shows off his skills

Harlem Globetrotter Anthony 1:13

Harlem Globetrotter Anthony "Buckets" Blakes shows off his skills
NCAA Tournament by the numbers: Basketball, betting and business 1:46

NCAA Tournament by the numbers: Basketball, betting and business
Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State 5:07

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State

View More Video