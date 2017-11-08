Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner knocks the ball away from Detroit Pistons forward Eric Moreland
Tobias Harris scores 23 points, Pistons beat Pacers 114-97

November 08, 2017 9:45 PM

Tobias Harris scored 23 points and the first-place Detroit Pistons won for the sixth time in seven games, beating the Indiana Pacers 114-97 on Wednesday night.

Andre Drummond added 14 points and 21 rebounds for the Pistons. They lead Cleveland by three games in the Central Division. Indiana lost its fourth straight.

Victor Oladipo led the Pacers with 21 points, but Indiana has allowed at least 100 points in 10 of 12 games this season. The Pacers were without injured big man Domantas Sabonis (bruised right calf).

MAGIC 112, KNICKS 99

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nikola Vucevic scored 24 points and Evan Fournier added 23 to help Orlando beat New York.

Jonathon Simmons scored 15 of his 16 points in the second half. He had 11 straight points early in the fourth quarter to push the Magic's lead back to double figures.

The Magic, benefiting from the return of starting point guard Elfrid Payton, snapped a two-game losing streak. New York, playing without scoring Kristaps Porzingis (ankle and elbow injuries), had its three-game winning streak come to an end. Tim Hardaway Jr. led New York with 26 points.

