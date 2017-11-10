Basketball

Celtics' Irving exits after taking elbow to his face

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 8:11 PM

BOSTON

Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving has left their game against the Charlotte Hornets after taking an elbow to the face.

Boston center Aron Baynes' elbow inadvertently struck Irving in the face when he was landing after a rebound attempt at the 10:10 mark of the first quarter Friday night. Irving fell to the floor and was bleeding from the nose area as he was escorted back to the locker room.

The team says Irving is being monitored for possible concussion symptoms and will miss the rest of the game.

It is the latest injury concern for Boston. Starting forward Al Horford is out for the second straight game with a concussion. Boston also lost Gordon Hayward for the season after a gruesome leg injury on opening night.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Harlem Globetrotter Anthony "Buckets" Blakes shows off his skills

    Harlem Globetrotter Anthony "Buckets" Blakes spoke about the dangers of bullying to the students at Rocky Creek Elementary in Lexington Wednesday. The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Colonial Life Arena on March 25. This year marks their 90th anniversary.

Harlem Globetrotter Anthony "Buckets" Blakes shows off his skills

Harlem Globetrotter Anthony 1:13

Harlem Globetrotter Anthony "Buckets" Blakes shows off his skills
NCAA Tournament by the numbers: Basketball, betting and business 1:46

NCAA Tournament by the numbers: Basketball, betting and business
Watch: Newberry's Amir Abrams scores 100th career touchdown 0:19

Watch: Newberry's Amir Abrams scores 100th career touchdown

View More Video