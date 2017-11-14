LeBron James (left) has an even bigger burden with the Cleveland Cavaliers this season, with Kyrie Irving gone and Tristan Thompson and Isaiah Thomas injured.
Basketball

Fearless predictions: A big night for Dwight Howard

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

November 14, 2017 3:31 PM

Five fearless predictions for Friday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Cleveland Cavaliers

1. Dwight Howard puts up big numbers

With Tristan Thompson hurt, the Cavs don’t have a logical big man to match up with a true center. Howard makes amends for a bad night in Boston.

2. If Nic Batum plays, it won’t be for very long

Batum hopes to make his return from a torn elbow ligament Wednesday. He’s worked hard at maintaining conditioning, but no way to duplicate game shape.

3. Best point guard on the floor is a forward

LeBron James always was the Cavs’ primary playmaker. His impact that way is all the more important with Isaiah Thomas out and Derrick Rose dealing with a sprained ankle.

4. Practice will make something closer to perfect

The Hornets were awful defensively for most of the four-game road trip. Three days of practice hopefully tightened that up.

5. Hornets 110, Cavs 105

Hornets finally look close to a complete roster in this one.

Cavs at Hornets

Where:

Spectrum Center

When:

Wednesday, 8 p.m.

TV/Radio:

ESPN /WFNZ 610-AM

