What can Charlotte Hornets do about 1-29 streak versus LeBron?

Even considering LeBron James’ greatness and longevity, this number is eye-popping: Since James joined the Miami Heat for the 2010-11 season, his teams are 29-1 against the Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets.
Hornets guard Nic Batum, who will play his first game this season Wednesday night, might not have known that exact number. But Batum described well what his team faces in four-time NBA Most Valuable Player James.
"He’s been in the league like 15 years? I haven’t gotten an answer for that one yet," Batum said. "He’s special. You have to make him work (for his statistics) and make his life hard."
The Hornets play James’ Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. on ESPN. There will be a sold-out house at Spectrum Center. Batum is back from a six-week recovery from a torn ligament in his left elbow. The Hornets will wear the original pinstripe-and-pleated uniforms from the original Hornets’ inception.
But this game is still about trying to contain James, a 6-8 forward with center-like strength and point guard-like skills. So far this season, James is fifth in the NBA in scoring (28.1 points per game) and fourth in assists (8.8 per game).
The first option for the Hornets guarding James will be Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. Coach Steve Clifford said Marvin Williams and rookie Dwayne Bacon will also likely be assigned to defend James. While the Cavs are the reigning Eastern Conference champions, they have started the season just 7-7.
Back in March of 2014, James scored 61 points on the then-Bobcats, including 8-of-10 from 3-point range. But James is as dangerous a facilitator as he is a scorer, so double-teaming him can be self-defeating.
Clifford said it’s key in guarding a player of James’ greatness that you limit his fast-break and second-chance points.
"You’ve got to take those easy ones away, and (limit) free-throw attempts," Clifford said.
Howard factor
With Cavs center Tristan Thompson out with a left calf strain, 6-10 forward Kevin Love has had to start at center. While Love’s 3-point range is problematic for opposing centers, Love is not a natural at low-post defense against centers such as the Hornets’ Dwight Howard.
The Cavs are last among 30 teams in defensive efficiency this season, allowing 1.101 points per opponent possession (the Hornets are 13th, at 1.026).
Love talked Wednesday morning about the chore of guarding Howard, who is shooting 56.9 percent from the field.
"We've just got to keep him off the glass tonight, keep him from getting those deep paint touches where he's so effective, and if we can do that, we're going to give ourselves a chance," Love said.
Love said that makes getting back quickly in transition imperative. The Cavs allow 10.7 fast-break points per game this season; that number jumped to 12.7 in their last three games.
"It's huge, because he'll run," Love said of Howard. "You've got to meet him even above the free-throw line and try to push him out, but he's been running the floor, in some cases even bringing the ball up, so you've got to do what you can, and it can't be just one guy."
Busy slate
The Hornets had four consecutive days without games before Wednesday. The schedule changes dramatically; the Cavs begins a stretch of seven games in 11 days.
Batum, still regaining game shape, joked Wednesday this is no way to ease back into the starting lineup.
"When I looked at the schedule last night I thought, "Maybe I should wait two more weeks!’" Batum said with a laugh. "I’m happy to be back and help the team win some games."
Bonnell:
