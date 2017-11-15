Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lebron James soars for dunk against the Charlotte Hornets in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s NBA game at the Spectrum Center. James scored 31 points in the Cavaliers’ 115-107 win.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lebron James soars for dunk against the Charlotte Hornets in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s NBA game at the Spectrum Center. James scored 31 points in the Cavaliers’ 115-107 win. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lebron James soars for dunk against the Charlotte Hornets in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s NBA game at the Spectrum Center. James scored 31 points in the Cavaliers’ 115-107 win. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Basketball

Once again too much LeBron James was too much for Charlotte Hornets

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

November 15, 2017 10:43 PM

Another matchup with LeBron James, another loss. The Charlotte Hornets’ 115-107 fall at home to the Cleveland Cavaliers was their fifth in a row overall.

It was also their 30th loss in the past 31 games against James, who finished with 31 points, eight assists and six rebounds, despite second-half foul trouble. James was called for two charges (taken by Kemba Walker and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist) but still carried the Cavs 8-7) to the victory.

HORNETS_CAVALIERS_05
Charlotte Hornets guard Nicolas Batum, left, made seven of his first nine shots in his return Wednesday from a torn ligament in his left elbow, suffered in the preseason.
Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Hornets fell to 5-8. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist scored 22 points and Walker added 20 (and seven assists).

Nic Batum had a solid return, with 16 points, six assists and five rebounds in 32 minutes..

Three who mattered

Batum: In his first game back from six weeks out with a torn ligament in his left elbow, Batum made seven of his first nine shots and stole a Cavs inbounds pass for a layup.

James: It’s miserable when he’s making 3-point shots (two of his first three) because then what do you defend first?

Kevin Love: His shooting range pulled Hornets center Dwight Howard out of the lane, pretty much neutralizing Howard’s effectiveness.

Observations

▪  Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (22 points) was solid with his mid-range jump shot, making four of his first seven shots. Making those jumpers is key, so that teams can’t play off him to give help on other Hornets.

▪  Batum’s return to the starting lineup meant Jeremy Lamb played off the bench for the first time this season.

▪  The Hornets had four days between games, but the schedule cranks up quickly; this was the first of seven games in 11 days.

▪  The Cavs had a red-hot start from 3-point range, making five of their first nine attempts. James was 3-for-3.

▪  This was the first of three times this season the Hornets will wear the original pinstripes-and-pleats uniforms. The others are home games against the Milwaukee Bucks (Dec. 23) and Oklahoma City Thunder (Jan. 13).

Worth mentioning

▪  Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera and linebacker Thomas Davis were both at the game.

▪  The Hornets entered this game 1-29 against teams with James, since he joined the Miami Heat in 2010.

▪  Original Hornet Muggsy Bogues was in attendance with his family; a nice touch with the return of pinstripes and pleats.

Report card

B OFFENSE: More ball movement (partially due to Batum’s return), but poor 3-point shooting.

C- DEFENSE: They didn’t react well to the Cavaliers’ 5-out sets. Cleveland spread the floor and made 3s.

C COACHING: That’s five consecutive losses. They need a strong performance against the struggling Chicago Bulls Friday.

Rick Bonnell: 704-358-5129, @rick_bonnell

CAVALIERS 115, HORNETS 107

Cleveland

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Crowder

26:48

1-6

2-2

3

3

3

5

James

36:38

12-24

3-3

6

8

4

31

Love

27:17

9-16

3-3

10

0

3

22

Shumpert

33:36

2-8

2-3

4

4

2

7

Smith

31:14

4-9

0-0

5

3

2

10

Korver

23:08

3-10

2-2

1

0

5

11

Green

21:40

5-8

3-4

7

1

3

13

Frye

20:12

4-8

0-0

8

1

1

9

Wade

19:27

2-8

3-3

7

5

1

7

Totals

240:00

42-97

18-20

51

25

24

115

Percentages: FG .433, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 13-38, .342 (James 4-7, Korver 3-10, Smith 2-6, Crowder 1-3, Love 1-3, Frye 1-4, Shumpert 1-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 13 (18 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Frye, James, Love, Shumpert). Turnovers: 13 (James 3, Wade 3, Love 2, Crowder, Green, Korver, Shumpert, Smith). Steals: 9 (James 2, Shumpert 2, Smith 2, Wade 2, Love).

Charlotte

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Kidd-Gilchrist

31:15

10-14

2-2

6

0

2

22

Williams

26:37

3-7

2-2

4

1

2

9

Howard

23:10

3-5

2-6

5

2

6

8

Batum

32:04

7-15

1-2

5

6

0

16

Walker

39:06

7-17

3-6

5

7

1

20

Kaminsky

23:14

3-7

1-1

6

0

1

7

Zeller

22:59

2-5

3-4

3

1

5

7

Lamb

21:44

4-9

5-5

5

3

0

13

Bacon

10:57

0-2

0-0

0

1

2

0

Monk

8:54

2-5

0-0

3

0

0

5

Totals

240:00

41-86

19-28

42

21

19

107

Percentages: FG .477, FT .679. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Walker 3-9, Monk 1-3, Williams 1-3, Batum 1-6, Bacon 0-1, Kaminsky 0-1, Lamb 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 13 (14 PTS). Blocked Shots: 7 (Kaminsky 3, Kidd-Gilchrist 2, Williams, Zeller). Turnovers: 13 (Batum 4, Howard 4, Lamb 2, Walker, Williams, Zeller). Steals: 7 (Batum 2, Kaminsky 2, Kidd-Gilchrist 2, Lamb).

Cleveland

36

25

27

27

115

Charlotte

30

37

17

23

107

Att.—19,427 (19,077). T—2:15.

Officials—Eric Dalen, Derrick Stafford, Courtney Kirkland

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Harlem Globetrotter Anthony "Buckets" Blakes shows off his skills

    Harlem Globetrotter Anthony "Buckets" Blakes spoke about the dangers of bullying to the students at Rocky Creek Elementary in Lexington Wednesday. The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Colonial Life Arena on March 25. This year marks their 90th anniversary.

Harlem Globetrotter Anthony "Buckets" Blakes shows off his skills

Harlem Globetrotter Anthony 1:13

Harlem Globetrotter Anthony "Buckets" Blakes shows off his skills
NCAA Tournament by the numbers: Basketball, betting and business 1:46

NCAA Tournament by the numbers: Basketball, betting and business
Look at the section of the Saluda River you will be able to explore next summer 0:54

Look at the section of the Saluda River you will be able to explore next summer

View More Video