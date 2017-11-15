Once again too much LeBron James was too much for Charlotte Hornets

Another matchup with LeBron James, another loss. The Charlotte Hornets’ 115-107 fall at home to the Cleveland Cavaliers was their fifth in a row overall.
It was also their 30th loss in the past 31 games against James, who finished with 31 points, eight assists and six rebounds, despite second-half foul trouble. James was called for two charges (taken by Kemba Walker and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist) but still carried the Cavs 8-7) to the victory.
The Hornets fell to 5-8. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist scored 22 points and Walker added 20 (and seven assists).
Nic Batum had a solid return, with 16 points, six assists and five rebounds in 32 minutes..
Three who mattered
Batum: In his first game back from six weeks out with a torn ligament in his left elbow, Batum made seven of his first nine shots and stole a Cavs inbounds pass for a layup.
James: It’s miserable when he’s making 3-point shots (two of his first three) because then what do you defend first?
Kevin Love: His shooting range pulled Hornets center Dwight Howard out of the lane, pretty much neutralizing Howard’s effectiveness.
Observations
▪ Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (22 points) was solid with his mid-range jump shot, making four of his first seven shots. Making those jumpers is key, so that teams can’t play off him to give help on other Hornets.
▪ Batum’s return to the starting lineup meant Jeremy Lamb played off the bench for the first time this season.
▪ The Hornets had four days between games, but the schedule cranks up quickly; this was the first of seven games in 11 days.
▪ The Cavs had a red-hot start from 3-point range, making five of their first nine attempts. James was 3-for-3.
▪ This was the first of three times this season the Hornets will wear the original pinstripes-and-pleats uniforms. The others are home games against the Milwaukee Bucks (Dec. 23) and Oklahoma City Thunder (Jan. 13).
Worth mentioning
▪ Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera and linebacker Thomas Davis were both at the game.
▪ The Hornets entered this game 1-29 against teams with James, since he joined the Miami Heat in 2010.
▪ Original Hornet Muggsy Bogues was in attendance with his family; a nice touch with the return of pinstripes and pleats.
Report card
B OFFENSE: More ball movement (partially due to Batum’s return), but poor 3-point shooting.
C- DEFENSE: They didn’t react well to the Cavaliers’ 5-out sets. Cleveland spread the floor and made 3s.
C COACHING: That’s five consecutive losses. They need a strong performance against the struggling Chicago Bulls Friday.
Rick Bonnell: 704-358-5129, @rick_bonnell
CAVALIERS 115, HORNETS 107
Cleveland
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Crowder
26:48
1-6
2-2
3
3
3
5
James
36:38
12-24
3-3
6
8
4
31
Love
27:17
9-16
3-3
10
0
3
22
Shumpert
33:36
2-8
2-3
4
4
2
7
Smith
31:14
4-9
0-0
5
3
2
10
Korver
23:08
3-10
2-2
1
0
5
11
Green
21:40
5-8
3-4
7
1
3
13
Frye
20:12
4-8
0-0
8
1
1
9
Wade
19:27
2-8
3-3
7
5
1
7
Totals
240:00
42-97
18-20
51
25
24
115
Percentages: FG .433, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 13-38, .342 (James 4-7, Korver 3-10, Smith 2-6, Crowder 1-3, Love 1-3, Frye 1-4, Shumpert 1-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 13 (18 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Frye, James, Love, Shumpert). Turnovers: 13 (James 3, Wade 3, Love 2, Crowder, Green, Korver, Shumpert, Smith). Steals: 9 (James 2, Shumpert 2, Smith 2, Wade 2, Love).
Charlotte
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Kidd-Gilchrist
31:15
10-14
2-2
6
0
2
22
Williams
26:37
3-7
2-2
4
1
2
9
Howard
23:10
3-5
2-6
5
2
6
8
Batum
32:04
7-15
1-2
5
6
0
16
Walker
39:06
7-17
3-6
5
7
1
20
Kaminsky
23:14
3-7
1-1
6
0
1
7
Zeller
22:59
2-5
3-4
3
1
5
7
Lamb
21:44
4-9
5-5
5
3
0
13
Bacon
10:57
0-2
0-0
0
1
2
0
Monk
8:54
2-5
0-0
3
0
0
5
Totals
240:00
41-86
19-28
42
21
19
107
Percentages: FG .477, FT .679. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Walker 3-9, Monk 1-3, Williams 1-3, Batum 1-6, Bacon 0-1, Kaminsky 0-1, Lamb 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 13 (14 PTS). Blocked Shots: 7 (Kaminsky 3, Kidd-Gilchrist 2, Williams, Zeller). Turnovers: 13 (Batum 4, Howard 4, Lamb 2, Walker, Williams, Zeller). Steals: 7 (Batum 2, Kaminsky 2, Kidd-Gilchrist 2, Lamb).
Cleveland
36
25
27
27
—
115
Charlotte
30
37
17
23
—
107
Att.—19,427 (19,077). T—2:15.
Officials—Eric Dalen, Derrick Stafford, Courtney Kirkland
