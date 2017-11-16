Chicago Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen (24) is averaging 14.5 points and 7.8 rebounds. He gets more than 30 minutes per game in a rebuilding season.
Basketball

Fearless predictions: The losing streak ends at five

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

November 16, 2017 05:42 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

Five fearless predictions for Friday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Chicago Bulls:

1. The 3-point defense won’t be such a problem.

The Bulls are 29th among 30 NBA teams in 3-point percentage (31.8 percent), so the Hornets shouldn’t get so burned on close-outs.

2. The Hornets’ backcourt will dominate

Chicago’s combination of Jerian Grant and Kris Dunn is struggling. They shot 2-of-16 against the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday.

3. Chicago’s rookie will put on a bit of a show

Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen is the one bright spot in the Bulls’ rebuilding season. Another example of a strong rookie class.

4. Dwight Howard will rebound...by rebounding.

Hornets center Howard has had back-to-back bad games. He needs to bounce back against Robin Lopez.

5. Hornets 105, Bulls 95

Chicago is the NBA’s worst offense, averaging just 0.933 points per possession.

Hornets at Bulls

Where:

United Center

When:

Friday, 8 p.m.

TV/Radio:

Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM

