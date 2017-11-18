Charlotte Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, left, gets control of the ball after slapping it away from Los Angeles Clippers guard Austin Rivers during the first half of Saturday night’s NBA game at the Spectrum Center.
Basketball

Charlotte Hornets snap losing streak with victory over Los Angeles Clippers

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

November 18, 2017 09:32 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The Charlotte Hornets were in search of defense and rebounding. They got just enough of both to end a losing streak that had reached six games.

The Hornets held the Los Angeles Clippers to 40 percent shooting from the field for a 102-87 victory at Spectrum Center. Point guard Kemba Walker finished with 26 points and six assists. Center Dwight Howard provided 16 points and 16 rebounds..

Blake Griffin scored 19 and grabbed eight rebounds for the Clippers, who lost their eighth consecutive game. Lou Williams came off the bench for 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting.

On a night when neither team shot well, the Hornets (6-9) took 10 more free-throw attempts than the Clippers.

Three who mattered

Griffin: He heated up fast in the second half, after missing his first six shot attempts of the game.

Walker: Continued his hot shooting, after scoring 47 Friday in Chicago.

Howard: He bounced back from three bad games.

Observations

▪  Walker played Saturday with a sprained left wrist. He immediately hit a 3-pointer in this game, so he didn’t appear hindered, though the wrist was wrapped.

▪  Former South Carolina star Sindarius Thornwell is starting as a Clippers rookie. Coach Doc Rivers said before the game that Thornwell has the potential to be an elite NBA defender.

▪  Reserve point guard Michael Carter-Williams played for the first time in three games, entering the game in the first quarter.

▪  With Carter-Williams playing, rookie Malik Monk did not come in with the second unit late in the first quarter.

▪  The Hornets committed only one first-half turnover, when Howard threw the ball out of bounds.

Worth mentioning

▪  The Hornets entered this game on a six-game losing streak to the Clippers.

▪  Clifford said pre-game he needs to limit Nic Batum’s minutes (back from six weeks off recovering from an elbow injury). That’s in part because the Hornets play five games in nine days.

▪  Hornets reserve Jeremy Lamb left the game in the second half with a strained right hamstring.

Report card

C OFFENSE: They shot pretty well from 3-point range, but the ball movement wasn’t so great.

B DEFENSE: Williams hurt them, but this was a major improvement from Friday in Chicago.

B COACHING: Steve Clifford went with Carter-Williams over Monk for experience and defense.

Rick Bonnell: 704-358-5129, @rick_bonnell

HORNETS 102, CLIPPERS 87

L.A. Clippers

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Griffin

35:23

6-17

5-7

8

4

4

19

W.Johnson

31:46

4-11

0-0

5

1

2

9

Jordan

33:12

4-5

2-2

14

2

2

10

Rivers

34:07

3-14

2-2

4

3

1

9

Thornwell

30:45

2-5

0-0

0

3

4

5

L.Williams

29:20

10-17

3-6

2

4

1

25

Dekker

15:11

2-4

0-0

4

1

2

5

Evans

9:51

1-4

1-2

1

0

3

3

Harrell

8:04

0-1

0-0

2

0

2

0

C.Williams

8:03

1-2

0-0

4

0

1

2

Reed

4:15

0-3

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

240:00

33-83

13-19

44

18

22

87

Percentages: FG .398, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Griffin 2-5, L.Williams 2-6, Thornwell 1-2, Dekker 1-3, W.Johnson 1-4, Rivers 1-6, C.Williams 0-1, Evans 0-2). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 14 (19 PTS). Blocked Shots: 6 (Jordan 2, W.Johnson 2, Griffin, Harrell). Turnovers: 14 (L.Williams 4, Griffin 3, Jordan 3, Rivers 3, Thornwell). Steals: 5 (Thornwell 2, Harrell, Rivers, W.Johnson).

Charlotte

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Kidd-Gilchrist

31:00

2-7

3-4

4

0

2

7

M.Williams

28:28

4-9

0-0

4

1

2

10

Howard

29:41

7-10

2-6

16

1

2

16

Batum

28:06

4-11

3-3

4

7

1

12

Walker

35:51

8-17

4-4

2

6

1

26

Lamb

22:27

5-12

5-5

4

1

2

17

Kaminsky

19:31

1-9

0-0

4

1

1

2

Zeller

18:20

2-3

1-1

6

1

5

5

Carter-Williams

14:35

0-4

5-6

2

2

0

5

Bacon

12:01

1-5

0-0

3

0

0

2

Totals

240:00

34-87

23-29

49

20

16

102

Percentages: FG .391, FT .793. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Walker 6-9, Lamb 2-3, M.Williams 2-4, Batum 1-4, Bacon 0-1, Carter-Williams 0-1, Kaminsky 0-4). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 8 (3 PTS). Blocked Shots: 9 (Batum 2, M.Williams 2, Carter-Williams, Howard, Kaminsky, Kidd-Gilchrist, Zeller). Turnovers: 8 (Howard 3, Batum 2, Lamb 2, Bacon). Steals: 7 (Howard 2, Lamb 2, Batum, Kidd-Gilchrist, M.Williams). Technical Fouls: Howard, 4:40 fourth.

L.A. Clippers

24

22

25

16

87

Charlotte

25

30

18

29

102

Att.—17,640 (19,077). T—2:11.

Officials—Phenizee Ransom, Michael Smith, John Goble

