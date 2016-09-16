Q&A: Carolina Panthers FB Mike Tolbert

Ten questions about life off the field with Carolina Panthers FB Mike Tolbert.
Q. Of all the people to start a food truck in this locker room, I thought you would have been first.
A. Well, you know, I’ve got a wife. I’ve got kids. I’ve got my foundation and stuff that I’m doing. My time is very limited.
Q. Do you consider yourself a food truck expert?
A. Not at all. I’m more of a carnival, fair-food guy, like the funnel cakes and fried Oreos. Fried pickles and all that stuff? That’s me. Turkey legs. But as far as like food trucks, I get what I like.
Q. You really embrace your body and build. Have you ever been sensitive about your body image?
A. From the time I came out of the womb, people have been calling me fat boy. I embrace it. And plus, there’s not many guys that are built like me and do what I do. So I have a good time with it. And I can trash talk with the best of them. So if you want to call me fat, we can go at it.
Q. Did it ever lead to a fight when you were a kid?
A. I’ve been in fights. But it was because people want to talk trash about me, so I talk trash back. And they get their feelings hurt. Because it don’t really bother me.
Q. Did you have trouble making weight in Pop Warner?
A. Oh yeah, man. I played up. So when I was 7, I was playing on the 10-year-old team. When I was 8, I was playing on the 12-year-old team because I was so heavy.
Q. Were you carrying the ball or did they stick you on the line?
A. Nah, I played fullback and linebacker.
Q. Have you ever been fined here for being overweight?
A. No. Some guys, but no, I’m a pro. I make sure when the season comes – I’ve been overweight before, but not during the season. During the season I’m a stickler for what I eat and things like that.
Q. Where do they want you weightwise?
A. They want me to be under 255, and that’s easy.
Q. What’s the heaviest you’ve been?
A. When I came back (in 2014) after breaking my leg and I couldn’t run for eight weeks, I was 268. I was heavy then.
Q. Did you feel that extra weight?
A. I did. But once I got back to running a good, solid two weeks, I was down to 252, 253, in no time.
