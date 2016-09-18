Panthers RB Fozzy Whittaker’s previous 100-yard game? Well, um ...

Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker laughed trying to remember the last time he’d had a 100-yard rushing game.
“That’s a good question,” Whittaker said after Sunday’s 46-27 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. “I’m honestly not sure. I don’t think I had one in college. I had an all-purpose 100 in college (at Texas).”
It had been 10 years since Whittaker last hit the century mark, dating to his senior year at Pearland (Texas) High in 2006. But the change-of-pace back came up big Sunday against San Francisco after Jonathan Stewart left in the first quarter with a hamstring injury.
Whittaker carried 16 times for 100 yards, and also caught three passes for 31 yards. Whittaker’s day included a 25-yard run, which nearly matched his previous rushing high for a game (41 yards at Atlanta in 2014).
Panthers coach Ron Rivera was uncertain of the severity of Stewart’s injury. He said he was confident in Cameron Artis-Payne, who was inactive for the second game in a row, should Stewart’s injury keep him out for any length of time.
But Sunday belonged to Whittaker, who overcame an early fumble to post a career day.
“He was a good spark. He was getting some chunks,” tight end Greg Olsen said. “He’s a fast guy and really catches the ball well out of the backfield. ... He did a nice job filling in.”
