Carolina Panthers report card vs. San Francisco 49ers

Grading the Carolina Panthers for Sunday’s game against San Francisco:
A- Quarterback: While Cam Newton was intercepted on his first pass attempt and later had a careless fumble, those were blips on an otherwise great performance. Newton’s 353 passing yards were the fourth-most of his career and his highest single-game total since Week 4 of his rookie season.
B Running backs: Fozzy Whittaker proved to be a capable fill-in, rushing for 100 yards on 16 carries after Jonathan Stewart left in the first quarter with a hamstring injury. Whittaker also caught three passes for 31 yards, but did lose a first-half fumble.
A Receivers: Kelvin Benjamin and Greg Olsen continue to be Newton’s favorite targets. No wonder. Benjamin pulled down seven catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns, while Olsen added five receptions for 122 yards, highlighted by a career-long 78-yard TD.
B Offensive line: After being overwhelmed by Denver’s pass rush late in an opening-week loss, the line was solid. Newton was sacked just once in 40-plus pass plays, and that came on a scramble when he could have thrown the ball away.
C Defensive line: Much like Denver QB Trevor Siemian, Blaine Gabbert got rid of the ball quickly. Still, the starting edge rushers aren’t generating enough pressure. DE Charles Johnson did force a fumble, however, and backup DE Mario Addison had one of the two sacks on Gabbert.
B Linebackers: Luke Kuechly was trailing in coverage on TE Vance McDonald’s 75-yard TD catch in the fourth quarter. Kuechly, who had a team-high 11 tackles, came back on the next series to intercept Gabbert and seal the victory. Shaq Thompson’s 9-yard scoop-and-score was the first TD of his career.
B- Secondary: Rookie CB James Bradberry gave up a first-half TD to Torrey Smith on a route when he was supposed to have help underneath. Bradberry had a late interception of Gabbert for his first career pick. Fellow rookie Daryl Worley got more reps than he did at Denver, and finished with five tackles and a pass breakup.
C+ Special teams: Ted Ginn Jr.’s muffed kick at the Carolina 2 brought the grade down, though he rebounded with a 59-yard runback. The muff wasn’t all Ginn’s fault, as it looked like the Panthers were slow to adjust to San Francisco’s short kickoffs. Graham Gano went 4-for-4 on FGs after missing the game-winner at Denver. Andy Lee placed all three of his punts inside the 20, including one Worley downed at the 2.
B Coaching: Offensive coordinator Mike Shula devised a game plan that rolled up 529 total yards (third-most in team history) without exposing Newton to a lot of unneccessary shots in the running game. Ron Rivera harped on his team’s four turnovers, which led to 20 of the Niners’ 27 points.
