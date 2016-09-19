Panthers tight end Greg Olsen now shares a place in NFL record book

Greg Olsen made history Sunday, although the Carolina Panthers tight end hates that he has to share his spot in the NFL record book.
Olsen (78 yards) and San Francisco tight end Vance McDonald (75) each went deep – really deep – for touchdown scores in the Panthers’ 46-27 victory. It marked the first game in NFL history in which a tight end for each team scored on a touchdown reception of 75 yards or longer.
“I wish it was just one guy. I wish it was just me, obviously,” Olsen said Monday. “That’s interesting. That’s a long way for a tight end to go. And the fact that two guys did it in one game is, obviously according to that stat, never been done. So that shows how hard it is.”
Olsen’s touchdown – a career-long catch – came in the second quarter. Wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, lined up on the other side of the formation, ran a crossing pattern that occupied safety Eric Reid.
That left Olsen 1-on-1 against the 49ers’ other safety, Antoine Bethea, who bit on Olsen’s outside fake and gave Olsen an opening to the post.
Olsen said his success catching corners and out routes from Cam Newton over the past five seasons likely played a part in Bethea going for the fake.
“If you’re preparing for us and I’m there in the slot, a lot of big plays we’ve caught have been corner routes and out-breaking routes,” he said.
