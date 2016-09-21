Vikings lineman Matt Kalil, brother of Panthers center Ryan, out for season

Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil is 1-1 in games played against his brother, Matt, who plays left offensive tackle for the Minnesota Vikings.
Sunday’s Panthers-Vikings game would have been a tiebreaker of sorts, but not anymore. Matt Kalil will have season-ending hip surgery this week.
“We definitely get very competitive these weeks and we have a 1-1 tally right now. I’m just really, really disappointed for my brother,” Ryan Kalil said Wednesday. “I know he’s really upset. But it’s part of the game.”
Ryan said Matt tried to play through the injury the past few weeks, but it became too debilitating to avoid surgery. Ryan Kalil has gone through a season-ending injury before, so he offered his brother some advice Tuesday night.
“That you’ve got to focus on what you can focus on now. It’s about getting through the rehab and moving on to the future,” Ryan Kalil said of that advice.
