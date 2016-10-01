Atlanta Falcons at a glance

Coach: Dan Quinn
Key Stats
1.4 Cost, in billions of dollars, of the Falcons’ new retractable-roof stadium, which opens next season next to the Georgia Dome.
3 Falcons players who have won the NFC Rookie of the Month award after linebacker Deion Jones did so in September. He joined Matt Ryan and Julio Jones.
94 Julio Jones’ average receiving yards per game, which is No. 1 on the NFL’s career list.
207 Running back Devonta Freeman’s yards from scrimmage Monday against New Orleans, the most in the NFL through the first three weeks.
Starting Lineup
Offense
WR
11 Julio Jones
LT
70 Jake Matthews
LG
67 Andy Levitre
C
51 Alex Mack
RG
65 Chris Chester
RT
73 Ryan Schraeder
TE
83 Jacob Tamme
WR
12 Mohamed Sanu
QB
2 Matt Ryan
RB
24 Devonta Freeman
FB
42 Patrick DiMarco
Defense
DE
50 Brooks Reed
DT
95 Jonathan Babineaux
DT
97 Grady Jarrett
DE
94 Tyson Jackson
LB
44 Vic Beasley
LB
45 Deion Jones
LB
56 Sean Weatherspoon
CB
23 Robert Alford
CB
21 Desmond Trufant
S
37 Ricaro Allen
S
22 Keanu Neal
Special Teams
K
3 Matt Bryant
P
5 Matt Bosher
KO
5 Matt Bosher
H
5 Matt Bosher
PR
14 Eric Weems
KOR
26 Tevin Coleman
LS
47 Josh Harris
Injuries
OUT: LB De’Vondre Campbell (ankle), LB Paul Worrilow (groin).
Schedule/Results
Opponent
Result/Time TV
September
11
Tampa Bay
L 31-24
18
At Oakland
W 35-28
26
At New Orleans
W 45-32
October
2
Carolina
1 p.m.
FOX
9
At Denver
4:05 p.m.
FOX
16
At Seattle
4:25 p.m.
FOX
23
San Diego
4:05 p.m.
FOX
30
Green Bay
1 p.m.
FOX
November
3
At Tampa Bay
8:25 p.m.
NFL
13
At Philadelphia
1 p.m.
FOX
20
Bye
27
Arizona
1 p.m.
FOX
December
4
Kansas City
1 p.m.
CBS
11
At Los Angeles
4:25 p.m.
FOX
18
San Francisco
4:05 p.m.
FOX
24
At Carolina
1 p.m.
FOX
January
1
New Orleans
1 p.m.
FOX
NOTE: * Time subject to change.
