Sources: Panthers sign defensive end Larry Webster, waive receiver Brenton Bersin

The Panthers signed defensive end Larry Webster from the practice squad Saturday, according to league sources.
Webster will serve as insurance for Charles Johnson, who is questionable for Sunday's game at Atlanta with a quadriceps injury.
To make room for Webster on the 53-man roster, the Panthers waived third-year wide receiver Brenton Bersin, sources said.
Bersin, 26, a former Charlotte Latin standout, spent the past two seasons with his hometown team after originally signing with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent from Wofford in 2012.
Bersin started three games and played in 25 for Carolina. He had 22 catches for 270 yards and a touchdown.
Webster, 6-6 and 275 pounds, was one of the Panthers' final roster cuts last month.
Webster was a fourth-round pick by Detroit in 2014. He was active for two games as a rookie, then spent last season on the Lions' practice squad.
Webster had 26 sacks in two seasons at Bloomsburg after earning a basketball scholarship to the Division II school in Pennsylvania.
