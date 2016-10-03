Panthers WR Brenton Bersin is back in a flash

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Brenton Bersin wasn’t gone long enough for anyone to miss him.
The Panthers re-signed Bersin on Monday just two days after waiving him, according to a league source.
The team needed a roster spot before Sunday’s game at Atlanta because defensive end Charles Johnson was questionable with a quad injury. The Panthers signed defensive end Larry Webster from the practice squad, but he was inactive for the Falcons game when it was determined Johnson could play.
On Monday the team waived Webster and brought back Bersin after Bersin cleared waivers. The former Charlotte Latin and Wofford standout has caught 22 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown in three seasons with the Panthers.
