Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton misses Wednesday’s practice

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was not at the start of the team’s practice Wednesday morning, three days after the reigning NFL MVP was placed in the league’s concussion protocol.
Starting left tackle Michael Oher, who missed Sunday’s game at Atlanta while in concussion protocol, also was not at the start of Wednesday’s practice.
Newton was injured Sunday in the fourth quarter against the Falcons when linebacker Deion Jones hit him on a two-point conversion after Newton slowed up at the goal line.
Newton will have to pass a series of neurocognitive tests before he can return to practice. He must be cleared by an independent neurologist before he can play again.
The Panthers play Tampa By in Charlotte on Monday night. Backup quarterback Derek Anderson, who beat Tampa Bay twice in 2014 when Newton was injured, would be the starter Monday Night .
