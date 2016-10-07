7 numbers to know about Tampa Bay, the Panthers’ next foe

Seven numbers to know about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who face Carolina Monday night in Charlotte:
Minus-9: Tampa Bay’s turnover margin, which is 31st in the league.
“It doesn’t take rocket science to figure out what’s hurting our team right now,” Tampa Bay coach Dirk Koetter said in a conference call with Charlotte reporters this week. “We’re not taking the ball away. ... but then when your offense is turning it over – we’re just not giving ourselves a chance.”
2: Receivers in the NFL in the top 10 in the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving TDs. One is Pittsburgh’s all-everything Antonio Brown. The other is Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans, who has to be looking at the 300 yards that Julio Jones put up on Carolina last Sunday and salivating (especially given that one of Carolina’s starting cornerbacks has turf toe and another got cut on Friday). Like Jones, Evans is a big receiver who can really run.
“Mike is a superstar,” Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston said. “He’s been having an all-around great year. I just have to give him the football. When I do give him the football, you see what he can do with it.”
6: The Bucs have lost to Carolina six straight times, getting swept by the Panthers in 2013, 2014 and 2015. Backup quarterback Derek Anderson – who likely will start Monday for Carolina in place of a concussed Cam Newton – started the two 2014 games against Tampa Bay.
In other words, if the Panthers (1-3) can’t beat Tampa Bay (1-3) at home, they really are in deep trouble.
8: Interceptions for Winston this season in only four games. Winston’s total is second-most in the league, trailing only the New York Jets’ Ryan Fitzpatrick. “The main thing I’m trying to avoid is throwing the ball to the other team,” Winston said this week. He has not been very successful at that so far.
Winston went through a similar bad spell last year and then had a turnover-free streak. Koetter was asked what changed last season and how Winston stopped turning the ball over.
“Magic beans – and we’re out right now,” Koetter cracked. “We’re out and searching for those magic beans again. If you guys have any, send them up here, I’ll send a messenger or I’ll come up there myself because those things are valuable.
31-24: The score of Tampa Bay’s best game of the season. The Buccaneers beat Atlanta – in Atlanta! – on the opening week of the season as Winston threw for four touchdowns and the Buccaneers briefly looked like a real playoff contender in Koetter’s debut as a head coach. Carolina, on the other hand, got drilled by the Falcons last week. So that game showed what Tampa Bay can do at its best, although the Bucs have not played to that level in any of the past three weeks.
32: Points allowed by Tampa Bay per game, next-to-last in the NFL. This is a team that offenses get well against.
1,402: Doug Martin, Tampa Bay’s best running back, ran for that many yards last season (second in the NFL). However, Martin will likely be sidelined with a hamstring injury Monday, which means more carries for journeymen Charles Sims and Jacquizz Rodgers.
Scott Fowler: sfowler@charlotteobserver.com, @scott_fowler
Comments