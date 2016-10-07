Injury update: Cam Newton still in protocol; Thomas Davis might not play Monday

Rain came down throughout the Carolina Panthers’ 90-minute practice Friday, but quarterback Cam Newton was warm and dry inside Bank of America Stadium.
There was no change in Newton’s status: He remains is the concussion protocol and is not expected to play Monday against Tampa Bay, although Panthers coach Ron Rivera refused to rule him out.
Newton was one of five players who sat out Friday, along with left tackle Michael Oher (concussion), running back Jonathan Stewart (hamstring), cornerback James Bradberry (toe) and defensive tackle Vernon Butler (high ankle sprain).
Bradberry said he’s week-to-week with turf toe.
Linebacker Thomas Davis (hamstring), defensive end Charles Johnson (quadriceps) and running back Mike Tolbert (hamstring) were limited because trainers didn’t want them aggravating their injuries in the wet conditions.
Davis played in Super Bowl 50 with a broken arm, but said soft-tissue injuries are different. Davis hopes to play Monday, but said he won’t force the issue.
“If I’m not ready to go, I’m not ready to go. I’m not going to be selfish and do that to this football team,” he said. “You need somebody that’s going to be able to play the whole game. That’ll be the only way I dress out – if I’m able to play the whole game.”
