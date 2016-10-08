Panthers’ secondary could include 3 new starters vs. Buccaneers

The Panthers’ new-look cornerback rotation will include rookie Daryl Worley and Robert McClain as the starters Monday night against Tampa Bay.
Carolina could start three new players in the secondary, with Worley and McClain replacing the injured James Bradberry and Bene’ Benwikere, who was waived Friday after getting burned repeatedly by receiver Julio Jones last week in Atlanta.
Michael Griffin, who signed with Carolina last week, could get the nod at strong safety.
“We have all the confidence in what we’ve got. We really do -- just because these are guys that are showing progress, that have really stepped up,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Saturday. “We’ll see, though. You just never know ’til you play.”
The Panthers signed rookie corner Zack Sanchez from their practice squad. Sanchez, a fifth-round pick from Oklahoma, and Teddy Williams will be the backups behind Worley and McClain.
With Cam Newton out with post-concussion symptoms, Derek Anderson and Joe Webb will be the only quarterbacks active against the Bucs. Webb played special teams and receiver last week in Atlanta, but Rivera said he’ll be restricted to backup quarterback duties Monday.
As a result, Brenton Bersin will be the fifth wide receiver.
Also Saturday, the Panthers added backup offensive lineman Chris Scott to the active roster and waived first-year guard Tyler Larsen. Scott was suspended the first four games for testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing drug.
