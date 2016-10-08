Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton won’t play Monday vs. Tampa Bay

The Panthers confirmed Saturday what seemed like a foregone conclusion -- quarterback Cam Newton will not play Monday night against Tampa Bay.
The Panthers officially ruled Newton out after the reigning league MVP did not practice all week while in the NFL’s concussion protocol.
Derek Anderson will start in place of Newton, who will be sidelined for just the third game in six seasons.
Anderson beat the Bucs twice in 2014 while subbing for an injured Newton. But Panthers coach Ron Rivera said it’s Anderson’s entire body of work -- not only the two-game sample against Tampa Bay two years ago -- that gives him confidence in the player known as “D.A.”
“He’s a guy that’s had success in the NFL. He’s been a Pro Bowl player. He’s won a lot of games. He’s played in a lot of games,” Rivera said. “And I think our guys just have a lot of confidence in who he is.”
Newton is one of four starters who will miss Monday’s prime-time game in Charlotte.
The Panthers (1-3) also will be without top running back Jonathan Stewart (hamstring), left tackle Michael Oher (post-concussion symptoms) and No. 1 cornerback James Bradberry (toe). Backup defensive tackle Vernon Butler will miss his second consecutive game with a high ankle sprain.
Tampa Bay (1-3) also is in rough shape health-wise.
The Bucs listed only one player out -- reserve receiver Cecil Shorts. But they have five starters who are doubtful, including three starting defensive linemen -- Gerald McCoy, Clinton McDonald and Robert Ayers.
Also doubtful for Tampa Bay are running backs Doug Martin and Charles Sims and tight end Luke Stocker.
But the biggest name on the injury report is Newton, who was injured in the fourth quarter last week at Atlanta. Newton slowed down near the goal line on a 2-point conversion run and Falcons linebacker Deion Jones drilled him in the head.
Jones was not penalized because Newton was a runner and Jones did not lead with the crown of his helmet.
A couple of minutes later, Newton was taken to the locker room and placed in the concussion protocol, where he hasn’t been heard from since. Players in the protocol are prohibited from speaking to the media.
Rivera shed a little more light on Newton’s condition Saturday, saying he had progressed at least through the initial steps of the protocol. But Newton has yet to participate in any non-contact football drills, which he’ll have to do before practicing in the gradual-return-to-play process that is an integral part of the protocol.
“He’s been progressing through the protocol,” Rivera said. “So when I ask them how he’s doing, ‘Well, he had a good day in the protocol today.’ Which to me is whatever the next step is he’s going to go to. But until I see him on the field, I don’t really know.”
Rivera hopes Newton can be on the sideline Monday night, but he’ll leave it up to the team’s medical staff.
This will be the first game Newton has missed since Week 15 in 2014 after he injured his lower back in a two-vehicle crash in uptown.
“He’s antsy. He can’t help himself,” Rivera said. “That’s the part of the thing you’ve got to get him to do is calm down, relax, slow down. He just can’t help himself.”
Stewart will miss his third consecutive game with a hamstring issue. But Rivera said he feels “pretty comfortable” that Stewart could be available for next week’s game at New Orleans.
“They did some good running with him the last couple of days. Still haven’t been able to get him out on the field,” Rivera said. “We were going to try to do some stuff (Friday), but the field was wet.”
The Panthers’ streak of 30 regular-season games with at least 100 yards rushing ended last week in the 48-33 loss at Atlanta, where Carolina finished with 49 yards on 15 carries.
Veteran linebacker Thomas Davis (hamstring) leads a list of five Panthers players listed as questionable for Monday’s game, but Rivera said he feels good that all will be able to play.
Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson
Comments