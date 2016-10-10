Carolina Panthers’ Super Bowl hangover lingers another week

The Carolina Panthers’ post-Super Bowl hangover isn’t getting any better.
Roberto Aguayo, Tampa Bay’s much-maligned kicker, made a 38-yard field goal as time expired, lifting the Bucs to a 17-14 win in a Monday Night Football game that did nothing for the NFL’s struggling ratings.
Aguayo had missed two earlier field goals, but his game-winner was greatly aided by a facemask penalty on Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy that moved the Bucs 15 yards closer.
The Panthers fell to 1-4 a season after the franchise’s second Super Bowl berth, and the odds of them getting back to the postseason are getting longer with each loss.
Since the NFL went to its current 12-team playoff format in 1990, only eight of 128 teams that started 1-4 made the playoffs – although Kansas City and Houston did so last year.
The game was like the Attrition Bowl, with both teams missing several starters because of injury.
At the top of the list was Panthers quarterback and reigning league MVP Cam Newton, who missed the third game of his NFL career with post-concussion symptoms.
Newton, who was not at the stadium, watched the game from an undisclosed location – assuming he stayed with it through all the mistakes and ugliness.
Derek Anderson played smart and efficiently while filling in for an injured Newton twice against Tampa Bay in 2014 – both Carolina wins.
That was not the case Monday.
Anderson had three of the Panthers’ four turnovers – a fumble and two interceptions, both of which came on passes he forced into coverage.
“We didn’t protect the football,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said.
They lost only 19 turnovers last season when they led the league in turnover margin. They already have 14 giveaways this season and are tied for third-worst turnover margin in the league.
The Panthers somehow trailed only 6-0 at the half, despite a first half that saw them muff a punt, miss a field goal and lose the turnover battle 2-0.
The Bucs weren’t much better, settling for three Aguayo field-goal attempts on three trips into the red zone in the first half. Aguayo, a second-round pick this year after Tampa Bay traded up for him, doinked a 33-yarder off the right upright but made two from 35 yards.
Carolina took a 14-6 lead with two touchdown drives to begin the second half.
For all the crap Mike Shula catches from fans who question his halftime adjustments, the Panthers’ offensive coordinator had a nice balance of run and pass to begin the second half.
Shula also had the good sense to call tight end Greg Olsen’s number.
Olsen went all Julio Jones on the Bucs with nine catches for 181 yards, the most by a tight end in Panthers history.
The Bucs – coaching change or not – should have seen it coming.
When Anderson started two games in place of Newton in 2014, Olsen was his 6-foot-5, 255-pound security blanket.
It’s not as if Anderson was dinking-and-dunking the ball to Olsen on check-downs. Olsen had receptions covering 34, 33, 24, 21 and 20 yards (twice).
But Anderson got too hung-up throwing to him on a key fourth-quarter turnover.
On first-and-goal from the 1, Anderson threw into the corner of the end zone for Olsen, who had two defenders on him. One of them – cornerback Brent Grimes – came down with the interception to thwart Carolina and keep it 14-all.
“It was a good play call, but the guy made a good play,” Rivera said.
The Bucs drove into field-goal territory – thanks to a dumb personal foul penalty on linebacker A.J. Klein – only to see Aguayo pull a 46-yard attempt wide left.
Aguayo, the former Florida State kicker who was the most accurate in NCAA history, is now 4-for-8 in his first five games as a professional.
But he made the big one when it counted.
