Carolina Panthers’ Kony Ealy tugs on facemask, makes Superman of wayward Tampa Bay kicker

On the final drive of Carolina’s 17-14 loss to Tampa Bay on Monday, it looked as if the Panthers would be able to keep the Buccaneers out of field-goal range. Tampa Bay only had one timeout left and was on the Carolina 32.
With 41 seconds left, however, defensive end Kony Ealy yanked Tampa Bay running back Jacquizz Rodgers down by his facemask. The play went for no gain, but Ealy drew a personal foul penalty.
The 15 yards set Tampa Bay up to attempt a 38-yard winning field goal, which Aguayo made.
“It’s a facemask,” Ealy said. “It’s something I have to live with, period.
“We’ve got to do a better job, starting with me.”
Comments