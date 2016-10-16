Carolina Panthers OT Michael Oher on track to exit NFL’s concussion protocol

Carolina Panthers left tackle Michael Oher is expected to return from the NFL’s concussion protocol following next week’s bye and – barring any setbacks – be ready for the Oct. 30 home game against Arizona, according to a source.
Oher will miss his third consecutive game on Sunday in New Orleans, where the Panthers face the Saints.
Quarterback Cam Newton was cleared from the concussion protocol Saturday and will play Sunday. Newton sat out last week’s loss to Tampa Bay.
Panthers coach Ron Rivera said recently Oher’s concussion was worse than Newton’s, but that the player of “The Blind Side” fame was progressing. Rivera said he wasn’t certain the play on which Oher was injured.
It might have happened in a Week 2 victory over San Francisco, the source said. Oher played the following week against Minnesota, giving up three sacks – including one that resulted in a safety – and getting a holding penalty.
The Panthers again will go with tackles Mike Remmers and Daryl Williams against the Saints.
