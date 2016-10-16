Transcript of Panthers QB Cam Newton’s news conference after loss to Saints

If you thought Panthers quarterback Cam Newton’s post-Super Bowl news conference was terse, you should have seen his 90-second news conference Sunday after Carolina’s 41-38 loss to New Orleans.
Coming back from a concussion that caused him to miss a game, Newton and the Panthers overcame an early 21-0 deficit to tie the game at 38-all late in the fourth quarter only to see New Orleans drive for a winning field goal.
While Newton did not bolt out of the press conference like he did after the Super Bowl loss, this one was actually a full minute shorter than that one in February. All of Newton’s responses to the nine questions he took are printed in full here, but some of the questions have been edited for brevity’s sake.
Q. You did not get to carry the ball a lot, was that the game plan?
A. Just doing what I’m asked to do.
Q. What happened on the second-quarter interception on the pass to Devin Funchess?
A. Just miscommunication, right there, of execution. Just got to be better.
Q. Greg Olsen said your team scored 38 points and should have had 50. Do you buy into that?
A. That’s what Olsen said.
Q. How did you feel physically?
A. Felt all right.
Q. Any lingering effects?
A. No sir.
Q. Talk about the emotion of the game, coming back from 21-0 down.
A. Got to find ways to win football games.
Q. Is this as disappointed as you’ve been in awhile, Cam?
A. Next question.
Q. Why do you think this team keeps getting off to slow starts?
A. Just got to find ways to win football games.
Q. After tying it up there late in fourth quarter, how frustrating is it to be on sideline helpless and watching?
A. Next question.
(After a brief pause, Newton leaves. He brushes aside another question about where the Panthers go from here. As he leaves the podium, Newton asks “That’s it, right?” to a Panthers spokesman. The spokesman agrees that the quarterback can leave.)
