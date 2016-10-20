Week 7 fantasy football position rankings: Time to start ... Blake Bortles?

Week 7 fantasy football position rankings:
Quarterbacks
1. Matt Ryan, Atlanta vs. San Diego
2. Tom Brady, New England at Pittsburgh
3. Matthew Stafford, Detroit vs. Washington
4. Blake Bortles, Jacksonville vs. Oakland ... The Raiders allow a league-worst 312.7 yards passing per game, so look for Bortles to have perhaps his best game of the season after a slow start.
5. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay vs. Chicago
6. Kirk Cousins, Washington at Detroit ... Cousins should be in for a nice week against a Detroit defense that allows the most points per game to opposing quarterbacks including being lit up by Case Keenum last week for 30-plus fantasy points.
7. Marcus Mariota, Tennessee vs. Indianapolis ... Other than Tom Brady, Mariota has been the best fantasy quarterback the past two weeks – in his one game against Indianapolis last year, he ripped them for 367 yards passing and two touchdowns.
8. Philip Rivers, San Diego at Atlanta
9. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis at Tennessee
10. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay at San Francisco
11. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati vs. Cleveland ... The Browns allow the second-most points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and Dalton passed for five TDs in two games against them last season.
12. Alex Smith, Kansas City vs. New Orleans
13. Eli Manning, N.Y. Giants at Los Angeles
14. Derek Carr, Oakland at Jacksonville
15. Brian Hoyer, Chicago at Green Bay ... Hoyer has passed for more than 300 yards in for consecutive games, and he’s been QB6 in fantasy since starting in Week 3.
16. Russell Wilson, Seattle at Arizona ... Arizona is one of three teams allowing fewer than 200 yards passing per game.
17. Drew Brees, New Orleans at Kansas City ... Brees’ record and stats drop dramatically on the road versus at home, and at Arrowhead would seemingly be a good chance for an off week for Brees and the Saints’ offense.
18. Joe Flacco, Baltimore at N.Y. Jets
19. Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo at Miami
20. Sam Bradford, Minnesota at Philadelphia ... Revenge game extraordinaire as Sam Bradford makes his return to Philadelphia. If ever there was a guy who wanted to make a statement, Bradford is the guy. The Eagles, though, allow the fewest points to opposing quarterbacks.
Running backs
1. DeMarco Murray, Tennessee vs. Indianapolis ... The Colts allow the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.
2. Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh vs. New England
3. Devonta Freeman, Atlanta vs. San Diego
4. David Johnson, Arizona vs. Seattle ... Johnson has gone over 110 yards in every game this season so you aren’t sitting him, although Seattle allows the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs.
5. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles vs. N.Y. Giants
6. Melvin Gordon, San Diego at Atlanta
7. Jacquizz Rodgers, Tampa Bay at San Francisco ... Rodgers looked very good in his start last week and will do so again this week with Doug Martin (hamstring) ruled out. Also, San Francisco is easily the worst in the NFL against the run (at 174.3 yards per game it’s nearly 30 yards worse than any other team) and the 49ers are one of two teams that allow thirty-plus points per game.
8. Tevin Coleman, Atlanta vs. San Diego
9. Spencer Ware, Kansas City vs. New Orleans ... New Orleans allows the most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.
10. LeSean McCoy, Buffalo at Miami ... McCoy has a “mild to moderate” hamstring strain, leaving his Week 7 status in some doubt. He will need to be monitored in a prime matchup against the 31nd-ranked rush defense. McCoy is ranked this low because of that risk.
11. Christine Michael, Seattle at Arizona
12. LeGarrette Blount, New England at Pittsburgh ... Blount should be busy assuming New England takes a big lead in this game. With Ben Roethlisberger out, Blount will get a chance to stick it to a team that released him.
13. C.J. Anderson, Denver vs. Houston
14. Terrance West, Baltimore at N.Y. Jets ... In Marty Mornhinweg’s first game as offensive coordinator he used West as a pretty much every-down back, giving him a season-high 23 rushing attempts. West also had four receptions.
15. Jordan Howard, Chicago at Green Bay ... Green Bay is one of four teams allowing fewer than 80 yards rushing per game, joining Baltimore, Minnesota and Seattle.
16. Jay Ajayi, Miami vs. Buffalo
17. Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
18. Jamaal Charles, Kansas City vs. New Orleans
19. Isaiah Crowell, Cleveland at Cincinnati
20. James White, New England at Pittsburgh
21. Matt Jones, Washington at Detroit
22. Lamar Miller, Houston at Denver
23. Frank Gore, Indianapolis at Tennessee
24. Shaun Draughn, San Francisco vs. Tampa Bay ... Draughn will get the start with Carlos Hyde ruled out.
25. Mark Ingram, New Orleans at Kansas City
26. Jeremy Hill, Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
27. Knile Davis, Green Bay vs. Chicago ... Davis has been traded to the Packers, and with Eddie Lacy likely out this week (and James Starks longer term), Davis could be plugged into an expanded role quickly.
28. Theo Riddick, Detroit vs. Washington ... Riddick (ankle) needs to be monitored and could miss Week 7.
29. Devontae Booker, Denver vs. Houston ... Head coach Gary Kubiak has said the team will get Booker move involved – Booker is averaging 5.5 yards per carry over the Broncos’ past three games vs. 3.2 for C.J. Anderson.
30. Jerick McKinnon, Minnesota at Philadelphia
Wide receivers
1. Julio Jones, Atlanta vs. San Diego
2. Odell Beckham Jr., N.Y. Giants at Los Angeles ... If Beckham isn’t attractive enough of a fantasy option, the Rams allow the most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers.
3. A.J. Green, Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
4. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay at San Francisco
5. Amari Cooper, Oakland at Jacksonville
6. Allen Robinson, Jacksonville vs. Oakland
7. Marvin Jones, Detroit vs. Washington
8. Jordy Nelson, Green Bay vs. Chicago
9. Alshon Jeffery, Chicago at Green Bay
10. Randall Cobb, Green Bay vs. Chicago
11. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis at Tennessee
12. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh vs. New England
13. Golden Tate, Detroit vs. Washington
14. Jeremy Maclin, Kansas City vs. New Orleans
15. Brandon Marshall, N.Y. Jets vs. Baltimore
16. Cameron Meredith, Chicago at Green Bay ... In two games as a starter, Meredith has been the second-best fantasy wide receiver with 20 receptions, 243 yards and a score.
17. Jarvis Landry, Miami vs. Buffalo
18. Julian Edelman, New England at Pittsburgh ... Perhaps Tom Brady works to get Edelman going this week – Edelman has been held under 40 yards receiving for four straight games.
19. Brandin Cooks, New Orleans at Kansas City
20. Emmanuel Sanders, Denver vs. Houston ... Sanders (hip) will need to be monitored but he returned to practice Tuesday.
21. Terrelle Pryor, Cleveland at Cincinnati ... Pryor (hamstring) will need to be monitored although he was able to finish Week 6 – Pryor is on pace for 88 receptions and 1,101 receiving yards.
22. Demaryius Thomas, Denver vs. Houston ... Houston allows the third-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers.
23. Sterling Shepard, N.Y. Giants at Los Angeles
24. Allen Hurns, Jacksonville vs. Oakland
25. Anquan Boldin, Detroit vs. Washington
26. Kenny Britt, Los Angeles vs. N.Y. Giants ... After last week’s big game Britt is on pace for 1,312 yards this season, although he’s been consistently putting up stats every week.
27. Michael Crabtree, Oakland at Jacksonville
28. DeSean Jackson, Washington at Detroit
29. Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona vs. Seattle
30. Mike Wallace, Baltimore at N.Y. Jets
31. Travis Benjamin, San Diego at Atlanta
32. Tyrell Williams, San Diego at Atlanta
33. Ty Montgomery, Green Bay vs. Chicago ... Davante Adams left Week 6 with a concussion, making Montgomery an attractive play.
34. Chris Hogan, New England at Pittsburgh
35. Doug Baldwin, Seattle at Arizona
36. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston at Denver
37. Pierre Garcon, Washington at Detroit
38. Quincy Enunwa, N.Y. Jets vs. Baltimore
39. Jamison Crowder, Washington at Detroit
40. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota at Philadelphia ... Diggs (groin) will need to be monitored but he is on track to return in Week 7.
Tight ends
1. Rob Gronkowski, New England at Pittsburgh
2. Martellus Bennett, New England at Pittsburgh
3. Jordan Reed, Washington at Detroit ... Reed (concussion) will need to be monitored but it’s looking like he will return for Week 7.
4. Travis Kelce, Kansas City vs. New Orleans
5. Hunter Henry, San Diego at Atlanta
6. Jimmy Graham, Seattle at Arizona ... Hard to bench Jimmy Graham but no team allows fewer fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends than the Cardinals.
7. Delanie Walker, Tennessee vs. Indianapolis
8. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota at Philadelphia
9. Dennis Pitta, Baltimore at N.Y. Jets
10. Zach Miller, Chicago at Green Bay
11. Jack Doyle, Indianapolis at Tennessee ... Doyle should have an expanded role this week as Dwayne Allen (ankle) could be forced to miss the game.
12. Antonio Gates, San Diego at Atlanta
13. Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay at San Francisco
14. Julius Thomas, Jacksonville vs. Oakland
15. Charles Clay, Buffalo at Miami ... If you like revenge action, Clay returns to Miami, where he played for his first four seasons in the NFL.
16. Coby Fleener, New Orleans at Kansas City
17. Gary Barnidge, Cleveland at Cincinnati
18. Lance Kendricks, Los Angeles vs. N.Y. Giants
19. Jacob Tamme, Atlanta vs. San Diego
20. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia vs. Minnesota
Kickers
1. Stephen Gostkowski, New England at Pittsburgh
2. Cairo Santos, Kansas City vs. New Orleans
3. Mason Crosby, Green Bay vs. Chicago
4. Matt Bryant, Atlanta vs. San Diego
5. Justin Tucker, Baltimore at N.Y. Jets
6. Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis at Tennessee
7. Mike Nugent, Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
8. Brandon McManus, Denver vs. Houston
9. Dustin Hopkins, Washington at Detroit
10. Josh Lambo, San Diego at Atlanta
11. Matt Prater, Detroit vs. Washington
12. Sebastian Janikowski, Oakland at Jacksonville
13. Jason Myers, Jacksonville vs. Oakland
14. Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles vs. N.Y. Giants
15. Ryan Succop, Tennessee vs. Indianapolis
16. Steven Hauschka, Seattle at Arizona
17. Josh Brown, N.Y. Giants at Los Angeles
18. Dan Carpenter, Buffalo at Miami
19. Andrew Franks, Miami vs. Buffalo
20. Chandler Catanzaro, Arizona vs. Seattle
Defenses
1. Denver DT, Denver vs. Houston
2. Minnesota DT, Minnesota at Philadelphia
3. New England DT, New England at Pittsburgh
4. Baltimore DT, Baltimore at N.Y. Jets
5. Buffalo DT, Buffalo at Miami
6. Green Bay DT, Green Bay vs. Chicago
7. Cincinnati DT, Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
8. Tampa Bay DT, Tampa Bay at San Francisco
9. Philadelphia DT, Philadelphia vs. Minnesota
10. Tennessee DT, Tennessee vs. Indianapolis
11. New York Giants DT, N.Y. Giants at Los Angeles
12. Los Angeles DT, Los Angeles vs. N.Y. Giants
13. Arizona DT, Arizona vs. Seattle
14. Seattle DT, Seattle at Arizona
15. Detroit DT, Detroit vs. Washington
16. Kansas City DT, Kansas City vs. New Orleans
17. Atlanta DT, Atlanta vs. San Diego
18. Miami DT, Miami vs. Buffalo
19. Oakland DT, Oakland at Jacksonville
20. San Francisco DT, San Francisco vs. Tampa Bay
Alan Satterlee is a co-owner and senior writer for DynastyFootballWarehouse.com, a comprehensive fantasy football strategy site.
