Carolina Panthers’ practice participation report for Monday is a mix of good, bad

Two notable faces returned to the Carolina Panthers’ practice on Monday morning.
Corner James Bradberry and defensive tackle Vernon Butler were fully dressed for practice and went through warmups with the team. Bradberry had been recovering from turf toe and missed two games ; Butler had a high ankle sprain and missed three.
Absent for part of a fourth consecutive week was left tackle Michael Oher, who is continuing through concussion protocol. Wide receiver Devin Funchess was also absent.
This story will be updated.
