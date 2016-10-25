Panthers’ Kurt Coleman helps ex-teammate’s charity - with an assist from Cam, Luke

2:03 Mayor Benjamin talks Famously Hot New Year, calls Columbia 'New Southern hot spot' Pause

1:34 Suspects caught stealing trailer during Hurricane Matthew

1:53 Schools in Denmark-Olar are old and inadequate, a problem in many rural districts

3:05 How DSS failed Robert Guinyard, Jr.

1:43 Trump calls media crooks, Clinton embraces ‘nasty woman’ - Election Rewind

1:52 Will Muschamp previews Tennessee

1:36 Mentally ill man denied bond in church stabbing

0:52 Trump supporters hold 'flash mob' in Bluffton Friday

1:44 Tight games keep going Vols' way; USC hopes to change that