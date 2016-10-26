Panthers offensive tackle Michael Oher only Carolina player to miss practice

Carolina Panthers left tackle Michael Oher remains in the concussion protocol and is expected to miss his fourth consecutive game Sunday against Arizona.
Oher began experiencing post-concussion symptoms early in a Week 3 loss to Minnesota, a game in which he gave up three sacks and had a holding penalty. But Oher did not report the symptoms until the following week – two days before the Panthers faced Atlanta.
He’s been in the protocol ever since. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who spent a week in the protocol and missed the Tampa Bay game, says he wants Oher to make a full recovery – however long it takes.
“I’m hoping everything works out in our favor, but more importantly in his favor,” Newton said. “Just to see him come around (with) smiles, it means a lot for us. But nobody’s going to rush him back. We expect a speedy recovery for him and when he does come back, we’re going to get the ball rolling even more.”
Oher was the only player who did not participate Wednesday.
Defensive tackle Vernon Butler (high ankle sprain) and cornerback James Bradberry (turf toe), the first- and second-round picks, were limited. Panthers coach Ron Rivera says he expects both players to increase their practice reps Thursday.
Comments