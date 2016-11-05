Football

Los Angeles Rams at a glance

L.A. Rams

Coach: Jeff Fisher

Key Stats

2 Defensive players who have been ejected from games this season. DT Aaron Donald was tossed from a Week 1 loss to San Francisco and DE Eugene Sims was ejected vs. Tampa Bay.

11 Career victories following the bye week for Jeff Fisher, who ranks third among active coaches behind Andy Reid and Bill Belichick.

28 Days since the Rams last played at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. The Rams played at Detroit, then faced the Giants in London on Oct. 23 before last week’s bye.

30 Rams’ statistical rank (among 32 teams) in total offense. L.A. averages 307.6 yards a game, including 79.9 rushing yards, 29th in the league.

Starting Lineup

Offense

WR

18 Kenny Britt

LT

73 Greg Robinson

LG

76 Rodger Saffold

C

61 Tim Barnes

RG

69 Cody Wichmann

RT

79 Rob Havenstein

TE

46 Cory Harkey

WR

11 Tavon Austin

QB

17 Case Keenum

TE

88 Lance Kendricks

RB

30 Todd Gurley

Defense

LDE

95 William Hayes

LDT

99 Aaron Donald

RDT

90 Michael Brockers

RDE

94 Robert Quinn

CB

20 Lamarcus Joyner

MLB

52 Alec Ogletree

S

26 Mark Barron

LCB

22 Trumaine Johnson

RCB

32 Troy Hill

SS

25 T.J. McDonald

FS

31 Maurice Alexander

Special Teams

K

4 Greg Zuerlein

P

6 Johnny Hekker

KO

23 Benny Cunningham

H

6 Johnny Hekker

PR

11 Tavon Austin

LS

44 Jake McQuaide

Injuries

OUT: WR Nelson Spruce (calf). QUESTIONABLE: DT Michael Brockers (groin), G Jamon Brown (hand), DE William Hayes (ankle), CB Trumaine Johnson (ankle).

Schedule/Results

Opponent

Result/Time

TV

September

12

At San Francisco

L 28-0

18

Seattle

W 9-3

25

At Tampa Bay

W 37-32

October

2

At Arizona

W 17-13

9

Buffalo

L 30-19

16

At Detroit

L 31-28

23

N.Y. Giants

L 17-10

30

Bye

November

6

Carolina

4:05 p.m.

FOX

13

At N.Y. Jets

1 p.m.*

FOX

20

Miami

4:05 p.m.*

FOX

27

At New Orleans

1 p.m.*

FOX

December

4

At New England

1 p.m.*

FOX

11

Atlanta

4:25 p.m.*

FOX

15

At Seattle

8:25 p.m.

NBC

24

San Francisco

4:25 p.m.*

FOX

JanuaryFOX

1

Arizona

4:25 p.m.*

FOX

NOTE: * Time subject to change.

