Panthers sign player to practice squad

On Tuesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers announced the signing of defensive tackle Bruce Gaston to their practice squad.
Gaston filled a vacancy left by offensive lineman Tyler Larsen, who was brought up from the practice squad last week as insurance on the line after center Ryan Kalil sprained his shoulder.
Gaston played collegiately at Purdue before being picked up by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2014. Despite it being only his third season in the league, Gaston has spent time with eight different NFL teams, with the Panthers being his ninth stop.
Carolina hosts the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday at 1 p.m.
