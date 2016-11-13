Reports of the demise of Cam Newton’s dab have been exaggerated

The dab is back.
After saying he was retiring his celebratory dance step that gained widespread appeal during the Panthers’ Super Bowl season, quarterback Cam Newton brought it back Sunday during the first half against the Chiefs.
After Newton bulled through three defenders for a 4-yard touchdown run, Newton raised both hands to let the Bank of America Stadium crowd something was coming.
Then Newton proceeded to “dab on them folks,” as his younger brother suggested Newton do last season as a way to punctuate his scores during the Panthers’ 14-0 start.
Newton’s score gave the Panthers a 10-0 lead.
