Linebacker Shaq Thompson among Panthers who returned to practice Tuesday

The Carolina Panthers, with a short week and a Thursday night game against the New Orleans Saints, were pleased to see a few players back participating in practice on Tuesday.
Linebacker Shaq Thompson participated fully for the first time since suffering a knee injury against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 30. He has a large brace and wrap on his left knee, but his presence is certainly welcome as the team lost linebacker A.J. Klein to a concussion suffered on Sunday. He is currently moving through the concussion protocol, the team confirmed.
Safety and special teams whiz Colin Jones is out of the protocol after getting a concussion during the Panthers’ game against Los Angeles on Nov. 6, and also participated fully in practice, as did tight end Ed Dickson, who had a small issue with his calf.
Perhaps the biggest return for the Panthers was Pro Bowl center Ryan Kalil, who missed two games with a shoulder sprain. Backup Gino Gradkowski filled in during Kalil’s absence, but did not participate in Tuesday’s practice with a knee injury.
“It was good to see Ryan moving around,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. “We’ll see tomorrow morning. When a guy goes through a pretty heavy workout, you always got to wait until tomorrow to see how he is. That’s true for Shaq and for Colin Jones.”
Left tackle Michael Oher was also absent, marking his 47th day in the concussion protocol.
Running back Jonathan Stewart did not participate, taking the day to rest.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue
Comments