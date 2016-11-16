Carolina Panthers at a glance

Carolina Panthers
Coach: Ron Rivera
Key Stats
2 1/2 The Panthers have had just 2 1/2 days to prepare for New Orleans, after a 20-17 loss to Kansas City on Sunday.
19 The Panthers have struggled to hold onto the ball this season, with 19 total turnovers – 11 interceptions and eight fumbles lost. They turned it over once against the Saints in the teams’ last meeting.
7 Carolina’s defense has limited teams to sub-100 rushing yards seven times this season, including four games in a row.
460 Last time the two teams met, the Panthers’ secondary allowed 460 passing yards by quarterback Drew Brees.
Starting Lineup
Offense
WR
19 Ted Ginn Jr.
LT
74 Mike Remmers
LG
68 Andrew Norwell
C
67 Ryan Kalil
RG
70 Trai Turner
RT
60 Daryl Williams
TE
88 Greg Olsen
WR
13 Kelvin Benjamin
QB
1 Cam Newton
FB
35 Mike Tolbert
RB
28 Jonathan Stewart
Defense
LDE
95 Charles Johnson
LDT
98 Star Lotulelei
RDT
99 Kawann Short
RDE
96 Wes Horton
SLB
54 Shaq Thompson
MLB
59 Luke Kuechly
WLB
58 Thomas Davis
LCB
24 James Bradberry
RCB
26 Daryl Worley
SS
20 Kurt Coleman
SS
33 Tre Boston
Special Teams
K
9 Graham Gano
P
8 Michael Palardy
H
8 Andy Lee
PR
19 Ted Ginn Jr.
KR
19 Ted Ginn Jr.
LS
44 J.J. Jansen
KO
9 Graham Gano
Injuries
OUT: LT Michael Oher (concussion), LB A.J. Klein (concussion), S Colin Jones (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: C Gino Gradkowski (knee), C Ryan Kalil (shoulder).
Schedule/Results
Date
Opponent
Result/Time
TV
September
8
At Denver
L 21-20
18
San Francisco
W 46-27
25
Minnesota
L 22-10
October
2
At Atlanta
L 48-33
10
Tampa Bay
L 17-14
16
At New Orleans
L 41-38
23
Bye
30
Arizona
W 30-20
November
6
At Los Angeles
W 13-10
13
Kansas City
L 20-17
17
New Orleans
8:25 p.m.
NBC
27
At Oakland
4:25 p.m.*
CBS
December
4
At Seattle
8:30 p.m.
NBC
11
San Diego
1 p.m.*
FOX
19
At Washington
8:30 p.m.
ESPN
24
Atlanta
1 p.m.*
FOX
January
1
At Tampa Bay
1 p.m.*
FOX
*–Subject to change
Comments