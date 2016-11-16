Football

November 16, 2016 5:11 PM

Carolina Panthers at a glance

By Jourdan Rodrigue

Carolina Panthers

Coach: Ron Rivera

Key Stats

2 1/2 The Panthers have had just 2 1/2 days to prepare for New Orleans, after a 20-17 loss to Kansas City on Sunday.

19 The Panthers have struggled to hold onto the ball this season, with 19 total turnovers – 11 interceptions and eight fumbles lost. They turned it over once against the Saints in the teams’ last meeting.

7 Carolina’s defense has limited teams to sub-100 rushing yards seven times this season, including four games in a row.

460 Last time the two teams met, the Panthers’ secondary allowed 460 passing yards by quarterback Drew Brees.

Starting Lineup

Offense

WR

19 Ted Ginn Jr.

LT

74 Mike Remmers

LG

68 Andrew Norwell

C

67 Ryan Kalil

RG

70 Trai Turner

RT

60 Daryl Williams

TE

88 Greg Olsen

WR

13 Kelvin Benjamin

QB

1 Cam Newton

FB

35 Mike Tolbert

RB

28 Jonathan Stewart

Defense

LDE

95 Charles Johnson

LDT

98 Star Lotulelei

RDT

99 Kawann Short

RDE

96 Wes Horton

SLB

54 Shaq Thompson

MLB

59 Luke Kuechly

WLB

58 Thomas Davis

LCB

24 James Bradberry

RCB

26 Daryl Worley

SS

20 Kurt Coleman

SS

33 Tre Boston

Special Teams

K

9 Graham Gano

P

8 Michael Palardy

H

8 Andy Lee

PR

19 Ted Ginn Jr.

KR

19 Ted Ginn Jr.

LS

44 J.J. Jansen

KO

9 Graham Gano

Injuries

OUT: LT Michael Oher (concussion), LB A.J. Klein (concussion), S Colin Jones (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: C Gino Gradkowski (knee), C Ryan Kalil (shoulder).

Schedule/Results

Date

Opponent

Result/Time

TV

September

8

At Denver

L 21-20

18

San Francisco

W 46-27

25

Minnesota

L 22-10

October

2

At Atlanta

L 48-33

10

Tampa Bay

L 17-14

16

At New Orleans

L 41-38

23

Bye

30

Arizona

W 30-20

November

6

At Los Angeles

W 13-10

13

Kansas City

L 20-17

17

New Orleans

8:25 p.m.

NBC

27

At Oakland

4:25 p.m.*

CBS

December

4

At Seattle

8:30 p.m.

NBC

11

San Diego

1 p.m.*

FOX

19

At Washington

8:30 p.m.

ESPN

24

Atlanta

1 p.m.*

FOX

January

1

At Tampa Bay

1 p.m.*

FOX

*–Subject to change

